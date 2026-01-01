Tourism Malaysia Kicks-Off Visit Malaysia Year 2026 With Curated Souvenirs For Passengers At Mumbai Airport

Tourism Malaysia launches the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign at Mumbai airport to attract Indian tourists | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 01: Malaysia is set to welcome a record number of Indian tourists in 2026 as it marks the beginning of celebrating the Visit Malaysia Year. Tourism Malaysia’s Mumbai branch kicked off the campaign from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by distributing specially curated souvenirs to passengers travelling to the Southeast Asian country.

Indian tourist numbers surge post-pandemic

India is one of the biggest sources of tourists for Malaysia, and the number of Indian tourists visiting the country has rapidly increased post the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically due to visa exemption.

After crossing the 1 million mark for the first time in 2024, Malaysia is said to have recorded over 1.5 million Indian tourists in 2025. However, it will celebrate Visit Malaysia Year in 2026 with an expectation of welcoming 35.6 million foreign tourists, including 2 million Indians.

Airport activation marks launch of campaign

As part of the campaign, Tourism Malaysia’s Mumbai branch conducted a vibrant on-ground activation at CSMIA to mark the beginning of the New Year as well as the Visit Malaysia Year.

The initiative saw the Tourism Malaysia team warmly welcoming passengers travelling to Malaysia by distributing specially curated souvenirs, creating a cheerful and engaging pre-departure experience.

Focus on destination recall and repeat travel

The airport activation aimed to enhance destination recall, build excitement among travellers, and reinforce Malaysia’s positioning as a preferred holiday destination for Indian tourists.

With India being one of Malaysia’s key source markets, Malaysia aims to employ such interactive initiatives that can play a vital role in strengthening emotional connect and encouraging repeat travel.

Passengers respond positively to initiative

“Passengers responded positively to the gesture, appreciating the warm welcome and thoughtful souvenirs, which added a special touch to the beginning of their Malaysian journey. The activity also served as a visual and experiential reminder of Malaysia’s diverse offerings, ranging from culture and cuisine to nature, shopping, and world-class hospitality,” said a spokesperson from Tourism Malaysia’s Mumbai branch.

