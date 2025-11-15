 Maharashtra Govt Offers Free Soil, Silt And Gravel To Restore Flood-Hit Farmland; Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Issues Strict Implementation Orders
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major relief for flood-affected farmers, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced that soil, silt, murum, and gravel required to restore eroded agricultural land will be provided free of cost. The Revenue Department issued an official circular to this effect on Friday.

Move to Restore Flood-Ravaged Farmland

The decision aims to help farmers whose fields were washed away or severely damaged during heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state. Large tracts of farmland have become uncultivable due to soil erosion, excessive silt deposits, and the loss of topsoil fertility.

Minister Bawankule has issued strict directions to all District Collectors to ensure full and accurate implementation of royalty exemptions on these minor minerals for affected farmers. The exemption will allow farmers to source essential materials without paying royalty charges, enabling them to restore their fields for cultivation.

Heavy rainfall and flooding not only damaged crops but also caused human and livestock losses. Many farms were scraped clean, leaving behind infertile or uneven land. Free access to necessary minor minerals will help bring such land back to productive condition.

Royalty-Free Minerals for Calamity Victims

Additionally, individuals affected by natural calamities will be eligible for royalty-free use of up to five brass of minor minerals for repairing houses, cattle sheds, farms, and wells.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of farmers. Those affected by natural disasters will receive royalty exemption for up to five brass of minor minerals needed for rebuilding,”

— Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister, Maharashtra

