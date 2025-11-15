Good News! Akasa Air To Begin Operations From Navi Mumbai International Airport From December 25, 2025; Bookings Open For 4 Cities

Akasa Air | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Akasa Air has announced the commencement of its operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI), with services beginning 25 December 2025. The launch marks a major milestone for the new airport, which will now offer direct connectivity to Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad through Akasa’s initial flight network after the airport's grand inauguration by PM Modi on October 8.

In an official communication to travel partners, the airline confirmed that the first set of flights will roll out on Christmas Day, followed by the start of regular daily and selective-day operations across several routes. The announcement positions Akasa Air among the earliest carriers to operate from NMI, highlighting its strategic focus on expanding connectivity in western India.

Details On The Schedule

According to the schedule, the inaugural services on 25 December include two Delhi-bound flights. Flight QP 1831 will depart Delhi at 05:25 and land in Navi Mumbai at 08:10, while the return leg, QP 1832, will leave NMI at 08:50, arriving in Delhi at 11:15. Both flights will operate exclusively on the launch day.

Regular daily operations on the NMI–Delhi sector begin the following day, 26 December. The morning Delhi–NMI flight (QP 1831) will depart at 06:30 and reach by 08:50, while the return flight (QP 1832) will leave NMI at 10:55 and arrive in Delhi at 13:15.

Akasa Air will also connect NMI with Goa’s Mopa Airport, offering daily services from 25 December. Flight QP 1928 will take off from Goa at 15:40 and arrive at NMI at 17:00. The return leg, QP 1927, will leave NMI at 17:40 and land in Goa at 18:55, operating every day except Wednesday.

Connectivity with Kochi will begin on 26 December, operating exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays. Flight QP 1914 will depart Kochi at 10:50 and land at NMI at 12:45, while QP 1915 will operate in the reverse direction at 13:30 with a scheduled arrival of 15:30.

From 28 December, Kochi flights will expand further with additional rotations operating only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. The Ahmedabad route will commence on 31 December with flight QP 1916 departing NMI at 17:40 and landing in the Gujarat capital at 18:50, scheduled only on Wednesdays.

With these new routes, Akasa Air becomes one of the key operators launching early commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airline has encouraged passengers to book through its website, mobile app or travel agents as it prepares for a major phase of network expansion from the new aviation hub.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/