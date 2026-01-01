Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has denied anticipatory bail to Niranjan Shekhar Tamhane, proprietor of Ultra Tech Environmental Consultancy & Laboratory, and its operator Ajay Baban Gulig. The two were booked by Powai police following the death of two manual scavengers who fell into a septic tank due to alleged negligence in November 2025.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on November 12 at Raj Grandeur Co-operative Housing Society in Powai. Akshay Mandal and his contractor, Fulchand Saw, from FK Tech Solutions, were cleaning the society’s sewage treatment plant when they fell into the tank. Both were rescued and rushed to the hospital, but Mandal died immediately and Saw succumbed later in the ICU. A municipal corporation engineer filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the accused for not providing the necessary safety equipment to the workers.

The society had awarded the cleaning contract to Ultra Tech, which in turn subcontracted it to Saw’s firm after completing formalities. Saw, the subcontractor, was also initially booked but died during treatment. Tamhane and Gulig then sought anticipatory bail, arguing that Ultra Tech did not carry out the work directly and that the subcontractor was responsible for providing safety gear to the labourers. They claimed custodial interrogation was not required.

The court, however, rejected their pleas. It was observed that the contract between the society and Ultra Tech clearly stated that the service provider must supply necessary safety equipment/PPE and supervise the work. The health and safety of working labourers remained the sole responsibility of Ultra Tech. The court held that merely subcontracting the job did not absolve Ultra Tech of its obligations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/