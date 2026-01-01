 Thane Civic Body Polls 2026: Opposition Alleges Bias By Officials Over Rejection Of Nomination Papers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Civic Body Polls 2026: Opposition Alleges Bias By Officials Over Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Thane Civic Body Polls 2026: Opposition Alleges Bias By Officials Over Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Opposition leaders in Thane accused election officials of bias during nomination paper scrutiny for upcoming municipal polls, alleging unfair rejection of some candidates while others with discrepancies were accepted. They demanded criminal action and planned a hunger strike. Similar nomination rejections occurred in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai. Elections are set for January 15.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Thane Civic Body Polls 2026: Opposition Alleges Bias By Officials Over Rejection Of Nomination Papers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Opposition has accused election officials of showing a partisan attitude during the scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation elections after the documents of a few candidates were rejected.

Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (UBT), Avinash Jadhav of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP) addressed the media on Wednesday night, targeting the returning officer in the Wagle Estate area.

The Opposition leaders alleged that the returning officer showed bias in rejecting the nomination papers of Sena (UBT), MNS, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and independent candidates contesting from wards 16, 17 and 18.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Forms Of Candidates Across Parties Rejected After Scrutiny Ahead Of...
article-image

According to MNS and VBA leaders, the nominations of Shinde Sena candidates Ekta Bhoir and Shilpa Wagh were accepted despite alleged discrepancies.

FPJ Shorts
JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone
JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today At 11 PM; Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today At 11 PM; Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in
DGCA Issues Showcause Notice To Air India Pilots Over Safety Concerns On Flights Between Delhi & Tokyo, Seeks Explaination In 14 Days
DGCA Issues Showcause Notice To Air India Pilots Over Safety Concerns On Flights Between Delhi & Tokyo, Seeks Explaination In 14 Days
'Privilege Of A Lifetime,' Says Zohran Mamdani After Swearing In As New York City's First Muslim Mayor; Takes Oath On Quran
'Privilege Of A Lifetime,' Says Zohran Mamdani After Swearing In As New York City's First Muslim Mayor; Takes Oath On Quran

The Wagle Estate area is considered a stronghold of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad's Statement

"These officials have become servants of the ruling party and they work only for them," said Awhad. He, Jadhav and Vichare demanded registration of a criminal offence against the returning officer.

MNS city president Ravi More said his party and the affected candidates would launch a hunger strike on Thursday for wards 16, 17 and 18.

Read Also
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By...
article-image

Another controversy surfaced in the Mumbra area, where Sudhir Bhagat of the NCP objected to the nomination of NCP (SP) candidate Moreshwar Kinne, claiming that the latter had lost his corporator post earlier over unauthorised construction.

Despite submitting documentary evidence, Bhagat claimed his objection was overruled.

Meanwhile, in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, election officials reviewed 1,033 nomination papers and rejected 77 of them. In Navi Mumbai, 117 candidates were disqualified after the scrutiny of all 956 nominations filed.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
article-image

Incomplete or un-notarised affidavits regarding assets and criminal records, missing "no-dues" certificates related to municipal taxes or utility bills, and discrepancies in caste certificates for reserved seats are among the reasons for rejections, said officials.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Civic Body Polls 2026: Opposition Alleges Bias By Officials Over Rejection Of Nomination...

Thane Civic Body Polls 2026: Opposition Alleges Bias By Officials Over Rejection Of Nomination...

BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Forms Of Candidates Across Parties Rejected After Scrutiny Ahead Of...

BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Forms Of Candidates Across Parties Rejected After Scrutiny Ahead Of...

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 1, 2026: City Wakes Up To Unexpected Rains, Sees Clear Skies Later;...

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 1, 2026: City Wakes Up To Unexpected Rains, Sees Clear Skies Later;...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death...

Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video

Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video