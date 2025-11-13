Good News Air Travellers! Navi Mumbai Airport Likely To Start Ticket Booking From THIS Date | Here's All We Know

CISF Takes Over Security At Newly Inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport | Mahesh D More

Navi Mumbai: As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is nearing operation, reports have emerged that the ticket booking process is also set to start soon. The much-awaited NMIA was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. Earlier Cidco MD and Vice Chairman Vijay Singhal had confirmed that the first flight is set to take off by December 2025.

When Will Ticket Booking Process Start?

Currently, there is no offcial announcement from NMIA, however, citing sources, Maharashtra Times reported that the ticket booking for direct flights from NMIA is likely to start after November 15.

Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express will be launch flights from the new airport, initially connecting major domestic cities. On May 28, IndiGo became the first airline to announce commercial flight operations from NMIA and said that it will operate 18 daily departures in the first phase to 15 Indian cities.

Air India Express to operate daily 20 flights to 15 cities across the country, while Akasa Air announced of 100 weekly domestic and then scaling upto 300 domestic and over 50 international departures weekly in the winter schedule of 2026.

What Is IATA location code for Navi Mumbai International Airport?

NMIA has the IATA location code as “NMI.”

CISF takes charge of NMIA

After the inauguration of the long-awaited airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took charge of its security with around 900 personnel deputed in the initial phase which will be further expanded up to 1,800.

India’s Largest Greenfield Airport

NMIA is India’s largest greenfield airport, developed at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. It is expected to significantly ease passenger load from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.