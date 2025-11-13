Bhiwandi Launches Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit Project To Provide Free And Quality Healthcare Services

To provide free and high-quality primary healthcare services to the citizens of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). |

Bhiwandi: To provide free and high-quality primary healthcare services to the citizens of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) project was inaugurated on Wednesday by Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar at the BNCMC headquarters. The initiative is a joint collaboration between Landmark Cares and the Municipal Corporation.

Officials, Partners Attend Inaugural Event

The inaugural event was attended by Additional Commissioner Vithhal Dake, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Gadekar, Landmark Group representatives Vaibhav Sawant and Sandeep Kurne, and Piramal Health representatives Pramod Kharat, Neerja Vankar, Ganesh Ghule, and Shailesh Anabhave. The project is being launched with the support of the Lifestyle Group, while Piramal Health will act as the implementation partner for the initiative.

Under this initiative, three Mobile Medical Units will provide regular health services at 22 designated locations across the BNCMC jurisdiction. Each MMU is equipped with an MBBS doctor, nurse, pharmacist, health educator, and pilot, ensuring that citizens receive comprehensive medical care close to their homes.

Mobile Units to Provide Comprehensive Health Services

The mobile units will offer non-communicable disease screening, medical consultations, treatment, diagnostic tests, health education, and referral services to higher-level hospitals when necessary. Commissioner Anmol Sagar stated that the primary objective of the project is to enhance health awareness among citizens and promote preventive healthcare.

Welcoming this public-private partnership, the Commissioner urged residents to take full advantage of the Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit services. He emphasized that such initiatives are essential to strengthen the city’s healthcare delivery system and ensure that quality medical services reach even the most underprivileged sections of society.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/