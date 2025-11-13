Palghar News: MBVV Police Bust Illegal Liquor Unit In Virar, Material Worth ₹1.53 Lakh Seized | Representational Image

Palghar: In a successful operation, the Crime Detection Branch Unit 4 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) busted an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit in Virar East and destroyed material worth ₹1.53 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off received on November 12, the Unit 4 team learned that illicit country-made liquor was being produced in a field near Lahangepada Samaj Mandir at Barf Pada, Virar East. Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid on the spot and seized approximately 3,000 litres of fermented jaggery-mixed chemicals, 25 litres of country-made liquor, and equipment used for distillation.

The operation led to the registration of an offence against a woman accused involved in running the illegal distillery. Police constable Sandeep Laxman Shermale, filed a complaint at the Virar Police Station, where a FIR has been registered under Sections 65(b)(c)(d)(f)(e) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Police have reiterated their commitment to curbing the production and sale of illegal liquor in the region and urged citizens to report such activities. Information provided by the public will be kept strictly confidential.

