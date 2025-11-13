World Diabetes Day 2025: India Faces Alarming Rise With Nearly 90 Million Diabetics, Experts Warn Of 'Perfect Storm'

On World Diabetes Day 2025, experts highlight India’s rapidly rising diabetes burden and urgent need for prevention | www.who.int (Representative Image)

Mumbai: As the world marks World Diabetes Day 2025 under the theme “Diabetes and Well-being” — emphasizing lifelong care and prevention at every age — recent data paints a concerning picture for India.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, 11th Edition (April 2025), an estimated 89.8 million Indian adults (aged 20–79) were living with diabetes in 2024.

That’s one in seven adults worldwide, representing a 10.5% prevalence rate, making India the second-most affected country after China. The figure is projected to cross 134 million by 2045 if current trends continue.

Experts warn that the surge is being driven by lifestyle shifts, genetic predisposition, and unhealthy dietary patterns that disrupt blood sugar regulation.

In an eye-opening report released by PharmEasy ahead of World Diabetes Day, an analysis of over 4 million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders across 29 Indian states and Union Territories has revealed alarming trends — one in two Indians tested showed high blood sugar levels.

The study found that nearly one in three HbA1c test results fell within the diabetic range, while one in four individuals displayed signs of prediabetes. Overall, more than half of those tested showed some form of blood sugar irregularity, underscoring the tightening grip of diabetes in India.

“A Perfect Storm” of Risk Factors

Explaining why India continues to top global diabetes charts, Dr. Vijay Negalur, HoD, Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said the country faces a “perfect storm” of genetic factors, rapid urbanization, changing diets, and declining physical activity.

“Indians tend to develop diabetes at younger ages and lower weights than people in the West. To change this, we need to move from reactive care to preventive measures — regular check-ups, healthy eating, and fitness as part of daily life,” said Dr. Negalur.

He warned that children and young adults are now developing diabetes much earlier due to sedentary lifestyles and poor diets. “Modern living has brought metabolic diseases a decade earlier than before,” he added.

India: The “Diabetes Capital of the World”

“Sadly, but true — India has earned the title of the diabetes capital of the world,” said Dr. Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

“Over 100 million Indians live with diabetes. The reasons are genetic susceptibility combined with urban diets, stress, lack of exercise, and poor sleep,” he explained.

Dr. Ghody emphasized that the way forward lies in preventive awareness.“We must promote regular screenings, balanced diets, physical activity, and early intervention — instead of waiting for complications,” he said, adding that diabetes cases today are appearing earlier, linked more closely to obesity, and progressing faster. “It’s a much more aggressive condition than it was two decades ago.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 25 million Indians are prediabetic, placing them at high risk of developing diabetes soon.

Understanding Blood Sugar Levels

Doctors caution that many Indians overlook rising glucose levels until they reach dangerous thresholds. According to WHO standards:

Fasting blood glucose: Below 110 mg/dL is normal; 110–125 mg/dL indicates prediabetes; 126 mg/dL or higher confirms diabetes.

Two-hour post-meal (OGTT): Below 140 mg/dL is normal; 140–199 mg/dL indicates impaired glucose tolerance; 200 mg/dL or higher confirms diabetes.

HbA1c: A level of 6.5% or higher reflects chronic high blood sugar over the past three months.

Dietary Transition Worsening the Crisis

Experts say India’s dietary transition has deepened the crisis — refined grains, deep-fried snacks, sugary beverages, and irregular meals dominate modern diets. Even traditional home-cooked meals often use excessive oil and refined flour. Combined with sedentary lifestyles and stress, these habits have accelerated diabetes across age groups.

A recent ICMR–INDIAB study found that Indians derive 65–75% of daily calories from carbohydrates, far above recommended levels. This overdependence on polished rice, refined wheat, potatoes, and sweets leads to frequent blood sugar spikes, insulin resistance, and abdominal obesity. ICMR experts recommend cutting refined carbs, increasing whole grains and protein, and ensuring balanced meals to stabilize glucose levels.

The Hidden Link Between Pollution and Diabetes

Air pollution is emerging as a hidden driver of diabetes in India. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) enters the lungs, travels through the bloodstream, and disrupts insulin function by triggering inflammation and oxidative stress.

This reduces insulin sensitivity and damages pancreatic cells, leading to higher blood sugar. Studies show a 22% rise in diabetes risk for every 10 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 exposure.

“Well-being Is About Balance”

According to Dr. Ravi Sankar Erukulapati, Senior Endocrinologist, Apollo Sugar Clinics, this year’s theme “Diabetes and Well-being” is especially relevant.

“Well-being isn’t just the absence of disease — it’s physical, mental, and emotional balance. Diabetes can disrupt this harmony, but if managed wisely, it can also become the starting point of a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Erukulapati.

Busting the “Medicine Addiction” Myth

Doctors also dispel a common misconception that diabetes medicines cause “addiction.”

“Diabetes drugs are not addictive,” experts clarify. “They help regulate glucose when lifestyle changes alone aren’t enough. Avoiding timely treatment due to fear of lifelong medication often leads to complications and stronger drug dependency later.”

Timely medical intervention, along with a balanced diet and exercise, can sometimes reduce the need for medication or even reverse prediabetic conditions in the early stages.

The Way Forward

As India observes World Diabetes Day, experts stress that the nation’s fight must focus on prevention, early detection, and myth-busting public education. Encouraging lifestyle modifications, routine screenings, and evidence-based care will be key to reversing the trend.

The burden is already immense — many patients are diagnosed only after developing kidney disease, heart problems, neuropathy, or vision loss. Strengthening primary healthcare and promoting accessible, routine screening can help detect diabetes early and protect millions from avoidable complications.

Unchecked diabetes affects multiple organs. Persistent high sugar damages:

• Heart and blood vessels: Increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, and hypertension.

• Kidneys: Progression to chronic kidney disease and risk of dialysis.

• Eyes: Diabetic retinopathy leading to vision loss or blindness.

• Nerves: Neuropathy causing numbness, burning pain, and loss of sensation, especially in feet.

• Feet and limbs: Poor circulation leading to ulcers, infections, and risk of amputation.

• Liver: Higher chance of fatty liver disease.

• Gums and teeth: Increased infections and oral health problems.

• Skin: Slow wound healing and recurrent infections.

