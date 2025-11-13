Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Kabaddi Tournament Begins In North Mumbai With 65 Teams; Minister Piyush Goyal Urges Citizens To Join Upcoming Events

Union minister and M.P. from North Mumbai Piyush Goyal | X - @BJP4India

Mumbai, November 13, 2025: Under the ongoing ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ in north Mumbai, an initiative of local MP & Union Minister Piyush Goyal, India’s popular traditional sports Kabbadi started today.

As many as 65 teams are participating.

Kabaddi competitions are being held at Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex (Borivali West), with finals slated to be held on 16.11.2025. Over last two days various thrilling competitions were held on November 12 and November 13.

Cricket, Carrom and Football Events Witness Strong Participation

Cricket matches took place at Madh Aksa Gaon Stadium, Carrom matches were played at Gopinath Munde Hall (Kandivali East), while Football matches were conducted across different grounds in Malad and Borivali.

The energetic participation of players and spectators has created a vibrant sporting atmosphere across North Mumbai.

Sports Festival Blends Traditional and Modern Games

Under the guidance of Goyal, this sports festival has beautifully blended modern and traditional games. Since its commencement on November 2, the festival has witnessed overwhelming participation from citizens, with organizers and volunteers making special efforts to increase involvement.

Traditional sports that form the pride of Maharashtra Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Wrestling, and Mallakhamb have become the focal point of this festival. Participation of 65 teams in Kabbadi is a testimony of the popularity of the game.

Football Sees 150 Teams; Carrom Records 125 Participants

The Football tournament saw participation from 150 teams and nearly 1,800 players, with the final matches scheduled for November 23. Meanwhile, around 125 players participated in the Carrom competition.

Multiple Sports Conducted Across North Mumbai

So far, the ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ has successfully hosted several competitions including Chess, Carrom, Kho-Kho, Wrestling, Skating, Walkathon, and Cyclothon.

At the same time, sports like Football, Pickleball, Bodybuilding, Cricket, Mallakhamb, Table Tennis, Marathon, Swimming, Badminton, Basketball, Saree-thon, and Tennis are currently ongoing or scheduled to begin in the coming days.

Goyal Encourages Citizens to Participate

Goyal said, “The ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ is transforming Uttar Mumbai into a hub of sports enthusiasm and social unity. The remarkable excitement for Maharashtra’s traditional games is not just joyous but symbolizes our cultural confidence and people’s strength.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports have become a national priority. They have emerged as a powerful medium for youth empowerment and for realizing the journey of ‘Uttar Mumbai to Uttam Mumbai’ (From North Mumbai to a Better Mumbai)."

"I urge all citizens, especially those who have not yet registered, to come forward and participate in the upcoming competitions like Sareethon, Mallakhamb, Tennis, Table Tennis, Swimming, Badminton, Basketball, Picketball, Body Building, Athletics, etc," he added.

