 Visa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVisa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal

Visa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged leading healthcare institutions to expand training programmes for nurses and caregivers to meet both domestic and international demand.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said offering visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment can be considered to patients from countries such as the US.The idea was floated in the CIIs annual health summit here.

"The idea about a visa on arrival is a good idea. We will pursue that...For many countries, we allow visa on arrival, we allow e-visas...both these can be considered let's say for the United States, most of the European countries... not all by the way ...for most of the countries where we have a fair amount of comfort and where detailed investigations or enquiries are not required," Goyal said.

Read Also
'Redevelopment Of BMC’s Bhagwati Hospital To Be Completed Soon, Boosting Mumbai North’s...
article-image

He suggested the CII to work on the idea and share with the government."Off course one has to look at what will be the certifications and which are the countries for which we can allow that," he added.Goyal emphasised that India's healthcare model must remain inclusive and equitable, saying, "we cannot have a chalk and cheese system where local citizens are deprived of quality healthcare while focusing only on international medical tourism." He suggested that hospitals could consider allowing up to 10 per cent of foreign patients, while contributing a portion of the revenue towards the Ayushman Bharat programme or CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities benefiting underprivileged sections.

Such a balanced model, he said, would ensure both inclusivity and growth.The minister urged leading healthcare institutions to expand training programmes for nurses and caregivers to meet both domestic and international demand.He also expressed openness to exploring policies that could enable NRI doctors to contribute to India's healthcare ecosystem, subject to consultation with professional bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA). 

FPJ Shorts
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance Surfaces
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance Surfaces
Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Khallas Hi Khallas..’ On Camera
Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Khallas Hi Khallas..’ On Camera
Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By Paying ₹39.97 Lakh
Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By Paying ₹39.97 Lakh

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By...

Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By...

Visa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal

Visa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal

Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports Net Loss Of ₹11.14 Crore, Announces Resignation Of...

Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports Net Loss Of ₹11.14 Crore, Announces Resignation Of...

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 12, 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 12, 2025

Balrampur Chini Q2FY'26 Net Down To ₹54 Cr; Higher Tax Offsets Operational Gains

Balrampur Chini Q2FY'26 Net Down To ₹54 Cr; Higher Tax Offsets Operational Gains