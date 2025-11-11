'Redevelopment Of BMC’s Bhagwati Hospital To Be Completed Soon, Boosting Mumbai North’s Healthcare': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal | X - @PiyushGoyal

The redevelopment of the BMC-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali will soon be completed, giving a major boost to health services for citizens of Mumbai North, Union Minister and local MP Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday.

₹500-Crore Project Gains Momentum After Goyal’s Intervention

Estimated to cost around ₹500 crore, the long-pending redevelopment project has gained significant momentum following Goyal’s intervention.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and make health services accessible to the poor, Goyal has prioritized the modernization of public health facilities in the Mumbai North constituency.

Advanced Diagnostic and Critical Care Facilities

The redeveloped Bhagwati Hospital will feature advanced medical facilities such as CT Scan, MRI, sonography, dialysis, blood bank, and cath lab units, enabling faster diagnosis and improved critical treatment.

Modern operation theatres equipped for orthopaedic, ophthalmic, and general surgeries will be integrated with precision instruments and upgraded patient-monitoring systems.

A dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will offer round-the-clock critical care through modular ICUs, ventilator-equipped wards, and recovery areas, Goyal said.

Two-Phase Completion Plan

In the first phase, existing services will be shifted to the new hospital building.

In the second phase, departments of obstetrics, gynaecology, and paediatrics will commence operations within the next four months, transforming Bhagwati Hospital into a fully integrated multi-specialty healthcare facility.

Upgradation of Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali

Apart from Bhagwati Hospital, Goyal said efforts are also underway to strengthen BMC’s Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali by upgrading infrastructure, medical equipment, and staffing.

Once fully operational, Shatabdi Hospital will offer a wide range of modern medical facilities, including:

Advanced operation theatres with micro drill systems, ophthalmic and ENT microscopes, and arthroscopic units for shoulder and knee surgeries.

Computerized radiography systems for high-precision imaging.

Digital C-arm and vitrectomy machines, high-end cautery units, and orthopaedic OT tables with spine and ortho attachments.

Phacoemulsification machines for eye surgeries.

Focus on Neonatal and Emergency Care

For neonatal and emergency care, the hospital will be equipped with dedicated neonatal ventilators and state-of-the-art anaesthesia workstations, ensuring high-quality critical care and surgical support for patients, Goyal added.