Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Announces Ward Reservation For General Elections; Final List On December 2

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday announced the reservation of wards for its upcoming General Elections 2025 during a draw of lots held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

Commissioner Emphasises Transparency And Fairness

Speaking about the procedure, Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said, “The draw was conducted in a transparent and systematic manner to ensure fair representation across all categories. Public participation and transparency remain our top priorities.”

Reservation Declared For 20 Wards

During the draw, reservation was declared for 20 wards under various categories, including Scheduled Castes (Women), Scheduled Tribes (Women), Other Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes (Women), and General (Women).

Officials Encourage Public Feedback

Additional Commissioner (1) Ganesh Shete added, “This is a crucial step toward conducting free and fair elections. Citizens are encouraged to review the draft list and share their feedback within the stipulated time.”

Senior Officials Present During The Draw

Senior officials including Additional Commissioner (2) Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioners Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Nanasahab Kamthe, and Prasenjit Karlekar, Secretary Akshay Kadam, Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhe, Town Planner Nitin Huddar, and Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Raju Patodkar were also present.

Key Election Timeline Announced

According to officials, the draft reservation list will be published by November 17, inviting objections and suggestions in the prescribed format until November 24. The final reservation list will be published in the State Government Gazette on December 2, 2025.

Public Shows Strong Participation

A large number of citizens gathered at the auditorium to witness the draw, reflecting the growing public interest in the civic election process.

