Navi Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old Burglar Arrested, Took Flight From Assam To Commit Thefts; Gold Worth ₹12.57 Lakh Recovered

Navi Mumbai: A habitual burglar who used to fly from Assam to Mumbai solely to commit house break-ins has been arrested by the Nerul Police, leading to the detection of five burglary cases and recovery of gold ornaments worth Rs 12.57 lakh.

Police Identify Serial Offender

The accused, identified as Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam (33), would frequently travel to Mumbai by flight, commit thefts in different housing societies, and return to Assam by air to avoid suspicion. Police have seized 208 grams of gold ornaments from him.

Burglary Reported At Nerul Building

The investigation began after a burglary was reported on September 4 at Sai-Chhaya Building in Nerul, where jewellery worth Rs 4.95 lakh was stolen.

Acting on clues from CCTV footage, technical analysis, and criminal records, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi and PSI Tushar Bachhav traced and arrested the accused from Masjid Bunder area in Mumbai.

Accused Confessed To Multiple Thefts

"During interrogation, Mohinul confessed to committing four burglaries in the Nerul area and one in Rabale, all within Navi Mumbai. We also found that he has 11 previous offences registered in Navi Mumbai and 22 in Thane, making him a repeat offender with a long criminal history. He uses to mostly target flats on the ground floor with no proper security. He would do a recce in the day time and find the closed flats and break-in during night," PSI Bachav said.

Accused Posed As Goldsmith To Sell Stolen Jewellery

According to police, the accused would fly to Mumbai every one or two months to commit burglaries, posing as a Bengali goldsmith to sell stolen jewellery. After converting the stolen gold into cash, he would return to Assam by flight. To remain undetected, he stayed in dormitories during his visits.

Police Team Behind The Arrest

The operation was conducted by a team comprising PSI Tushar Bachhav, Akash Thakre, constables Digambar Zanje, Bhaskar Kumbhar, Rahul Kelgandre, Ganesh Awhad, and Sanjay Patil. The accused had been now transferred to Rabale police.

