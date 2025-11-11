Navi Mumbai Civic Order: NMMC To Allow Feeding Of Stray Dogs Only At Designated Spots, Issues Guidelines Following Supreme Court Directive

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to implement Supreme Court guidelines by allowing stray dog feeding only at designated spots and times | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that citizens will be allowed to feed stray dogs only at designated feeding spots and during specified hours, in compliance with the latest Supreme Court directive issued on November 7.

Move Aimed At Balancing Public Safety And Animal Welfare

The decision by NMMC comes after several complaints from residents regarding stray dog bites, chasing incidents, fear among children, and the inconvenience caused by feeding activities in public areas. The move aims to maintain public safety while ensuring animal welfare, said NMMC.

Feeding Spots And Timings To Be Finalised Soon

According to the civic administration, the designated feeding locations and time slots will be finalised and announced shortly. “The list of feeding spots and timings will be released soon. Citizens are urged to follow the guidelines strictly, failing which penalties will be imposed,” an NMMC spokesperson said.

Part Of Animal Birth Control Programme

The initiative is part of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme, under which stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated at the Dog Control Centre in Turbhe, operational since 2006. The NMMC has also made available a 24x7 helpline (9320056585) for complaints related to stray dogs.

Legal Backing From Supreme Court And State Government

Citing the Supreme Court’s Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5 of 2025 dated August 22, 2025, and the Maharashtra Government’s guidelines, the civic body stated that both local authorities and animal feeders have a legal obligation to act responsibly and in accordance with the law.

Appeal For Responsible Feeding Practices

The NMMC has urged citizens to strictly follow the Supreme Court orders and the Animal Welfare Board of India’s directives, ensuring that feeding of stray dogs is carried out in an organised and lawful manner without causing inconvenience to the public.

