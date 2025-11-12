Mumbai Fraud News: Man Poses As Mantralaya Insider, Cheats Two Brothers Of ₹22.54 Lakh In Fake Job Racket |

Mumbai: The Kalachowki Police have registered a case against Nadeem Ibrahim Khedekar, a resident of Roha in Raigad district, for allegedly cheating two brothers of ₹22.54 lakh by promising them government jobs at the Mantralaya.

False Promise of Government Jobs

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Jayesh Ramesh Tambe (31), a resident of Shirgaon, Badlapur (East). Jayesh lives with his parents and younger brother, Prathamesh Tambe (24). Between 2014 and 2015, Jayesh worked as an office boy at Infinity Diagnostic Centre, where he befriended Dipali Deepak Ganekar, a nurse at the same facility.

‘I Have Connections at Mantralaya’

On August 25, 2023, Ganekar contacted Jayesh, saying a man named Nadeem Khedekar, who had visited the diagnostic centre for a CT scan, claimed to have strong links with senior government officials and could secure jobs at the Mantralaya.

She later shared Khedekar’s contact number with Jayesh. When Jayesh called him, Khedekar reportedly said that recruitment was underway and offered to help arrange positions one as a telephone operator for Jayesh and another as a clerical assistant for his brother.

Victims Paid Over ₹22 Lakh for Fake Placements

Khedekar allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh for Jayesh’s job and ₹8 lakh for Prathamesh’s, claiming it would cover “processing fees,” “registration,” “medical tests,” “document verification,” and “payments to officers and madam.”

Over time, the Tambe brothers paid a total of ₹22,54,201 to Khedekar through various transactions.

Fake Mantralaya Visit Sealed the Deception

On April 26, 2024, Khedekar took the brothers to the third floor of the Mantralaya, handed them a sealed envelope containing a room key, service book, diary, and an ID card lanyard, further convincing them of the authenticity of the job offer.

However, when no call letters arrived for months, the brothers began demanding their money back. Khedekar then allegedly started avoiding their calls, raising their suspicion.

Case Registered; Investigation Underway

Realizing they had been duped, the brothers approached the police. The Kalachowki Police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway, and efforts are being made to trace the accused.