Mumbai Tragedy: Transgender Woman Jumps Off Mahim Creek Bridge After Dispute; Partner Leaps In To Save Her, Both Missing

Police and rescue teams continue search operations at Mahim Creek after a transgender woman and her partner jumped into the water following a heated argument | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A heartbreaking dispute led to a dramatic and tragic scene at the Mahim Creek bridge on November 11, where a 22-year-old transgender woman, Irshad Asif Shaikh, alias Zara, jumped into the water, followed immediately by her 20-year-old partner, Kalandar Altaf Khan, in an attempt to save her. The shocking incident occurred around 12:20 PM, and police, the fire brigade, and rescue teams are currently searching for both individuals.

Heated Dispute Between Couple

According to the police, Khan and Irshad, residents of Bandra's Lalmati Nargis Dutt Nagar, were traveling on a motorcycle when a fierce argument erupted. Sources indicate the dispute stemmed from photos and messages of another girl allegedly found on Khan’s mobile phone.

Woman Jumps, Partner Leaps In To Save Her

Following the heated argument, Irshad, alias Zara, allegedly leaped into the creek in a bid to end her life. In a split-second reaction, Kalandar immediately removed his slippers and shirt and jumped in after her to attempt a rescue. Both are believed to have drowned, causing a stir in the locality.

Police And Fire Brigade Launch Search Operation

Local police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving the information. They immediately launched a search operation using boats, but as of now, the police confirmed that neither individual has been traced.

Couple Had Been In Relationship For Three Years

Police stated that the couple had been in a relationship for three years and were living together in a rented room. The argument that led to the incident was allegedly ongoing since Zara discovered the other girl’s photos and chat messages on Kalandar's phone.

Family Alleges Frequent Assaults

Furthermore, Zara’s family has made serious allegations, claiming that Kalandar frequently assaulted her and that she had attempted suicide at least three times previously. Police stated that the search for both individuals is ongoing, along with further investigations.

