 Navi Mumbai Water Woes: Kamothe Residents Meet CIDCO Officials Over 18-Month Shortage; Normal Supply Expected In A Week
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:56 AM IST
Kamothe residents meet CIDCO officials over prolonged water shortage; new pipeline work nearing completion to restore normal supply soon | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Residents from Sectors 17 and 18 in Kamothe met officials of the Water Supply Department at Sector 6 to raise concerns over the inadequate water supply that has persisted for nearly one and a half years.

Technical Issues Discussed

During the meeting, water supply officer from CIDCO discussed in detail the various technical issues responsible for the shortfall in supply. However, residents demanded that the department take swift action to resolve the long-pending problem.

Assurance Of Resolution Within A Week

Devre assured the delegation that work on the new water pipeline is in its final stage and that the supply situation in Sectors 17 and 18 will be normalised within a week. He added that residents will soon begin receiving adequate and regular water supply.

Resident Representatives Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by Kamothe Colony Forum city coordinator Arun Maruti Jadhav, along with society representatives Arvind Chauthe, Rekha Pagare, Shaji Varghese, Sagar More, Aarti Patil, Kunda Pawar, Jayshree Patil, Anil Harambale, Seema Chakravarti, Raghavan, Surya Iyer, Pramod Shelar, Sanjay Patil, and Uday Gilbile.

