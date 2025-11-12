 Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites Legal Review And Ongoing Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites Legal Review And Ongoing Probe

Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites Legal Review And Ongoing Probe

Five days after the Sandhurst Road railway accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has yet to register an FIR in the case. Officials said that statements of witnesses and injured passengers are being recorded. However, sources revealed that no statements from railway employees have been taken so far.

Kamal Mishra Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Five days after Sandhurst Road railway accident that claimed two lives, GRP yet to file FIR; injured passenger out of danger, probe still underway | File Photo

Mumbai: Five days after the Sandhurst Road railway accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has yet to register an FIR in the case. Officials said that statements of witnesses and injured passengers are being recorded. However, sources revealed that no statements from railway employees have been taken so far.

Investigation In ‘Wait And Watch’ Mode

As earlier reported by The Free Press Journal, the GRP has adopted a “wait and watch” approach in the investigation, saying further action will be taken after reviewing all evidence and testimonies

Details Of The Accident

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites Legal Review And Ongoing Probe
Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites Legal Review And Ongoing Probe
Nalasopara Civic Row: Newly Repaired Road Crumbles Within Hours Of Inauguration; Locals Slam Poor Quality, Election-Time Rush
Nalasopara Civic Row: Newly Repaired Road Crumbles Within Hours Of Inauguration; Locals Slam Poor Quality, Election-Time Rush
Navi Mumbai Water Woes: Kamothe Residents Meet CIDCO Officials Over 18-Month Shortage; Normal Supply Expected In A Week
Navi Mumbai Water Woes: Kamothe Residents Meet CIDCO Officials Over 18-Month Shortage; Normal Supply Expected In A Week
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 60-Year-Old Agripada Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Elaborate One Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 60-Year-Old Agripada Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Elaborate One Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Case Registered

The accident occurred on November 6 at Sandhurst Road railway station, in which two commuters died and three others sustained injuries. The incident led to an agitation by railway employees protesting against the GRP’s decision to lodge an FIR against two Central Railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra mishap that claimed five lives.

Union members from the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh staged a demonstration at CSMT, allegedly blocking the motormen’s lobby, which resulted in train services being stalled.

Legal Opinion Sought On Charges

Police sources said that walking on railway tracks is an offence under the Indian Railways Act; hence, the GRP is proceeding with caution in its investigation and is also seeking legal opinion on whether charges of negligence or culpable homicide not amounting to murder may apply.

Passengers Say They Were Forced To Walk On Tracks

A relative of one of the injured commuters said, “The police recorded my and my brother’s statements.” He further added that due to the strike, local trains were halted for a long time, compelling passengers to get off the train. “No one was willing to walk on the tracks, but the situation forced commuters to do so,” he said.

Injured Passenger Out Of Danger

Meanwhile, injured passenger Hafiza Chougle is now out of danger and has started responding to treatment. Her ventilator has also been removed, confirmed her son Saif.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Konkan Railway Passenger Committee Urges Commuters To File Complaints Over Sandhurst...
article-image

Casualty And Injured List

In the accident, Haley Momaiya (19), a resident of Matunga, and Surykant Naik (68), a resident of Nagpur, lost their lives. The injured include Hafiza Chougle (60), her son Kaif (22), both residents of Mumbra, and Haley’s aunt, Khushbu Momaiya.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Tells Mumbai Sessions Court No Evidence Found Against Bank Officials In ₹140-Crore Union Bank...

CBI Tells Mumbai Sessions Court No Evidence Found Against Bank Officials In ₹140-Crore Union Bank...

Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites...

Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites...

Nalasopara Civic Row: Newly Repaired Road Crumbles Within Hours Of Inauguration; Locals Slam Poor...

Nalasopara Civic Row: Newly Repaired Road Crumbles Within Hours Of Inauguration; Locals Slam Poor...

Navi Mumbai Water Woes: Kamothe Residents Meet CIDCO Officials Over 18-Month Shortage; Normal Supply...

Navi Mumbai Water Woes: Kamothe Residents Meet CIDCO Officials Over 18-Month Shortage; Normal Supply...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 60-Year-Old Agripada Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Elaborate One Day...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 60-Year-Old Agripada Businessman Duped Of ₹53 Lakh In Elaborate One Day...