Mumbai Railway Tragedy: No FIR Registered Yet In Sandhurst Road Accident After 5 Days; GRP Cites Legal Review And Ongoing Probe

Mumbai: Five days after the Sandhurst Road railway accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has yet to register an FIR in the case. Officials said that statements of witnesses and injured passengers are being recorded. However, sources revealed that no statements from railway employees have been taken so far.

Investigation In ‘Wait And Watch’ Mode

As earlier reported by The Free Press Journal, the GRP has adopted a “wait and watch” approach in the investigation, saying further action will be taken after reviewing all evidence and testimonies

Details Of The Accident

The accident occurred on November 6 at Sandhurst Road railway station, in which two commuters died and three others sustained injuries. The incident led to an agitation by railway employees protesting against the GRP’s decision to lodge an FIR against two Central Railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra mishap that claimed five lives.

Union members from the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh staged a demonstration at CSMT, allegedly blocking the motormen’s lobby, which resulted in train services being stalled.

Legal Opinion Sought On Charges

Police sources said that walking on railway tracks is an offence under the Indian Railways Act; hence, the GRP is proceeding with caution in its investigation and is also seeking legal opinion on whether charges of negligence or culpable homicide not amounting to murder may apply.

Passengers Say They Were Forced To Walk On Tracks

A relative of one of the injured commuters said, “The police recorded my and my brother’s statements.” He further added that due to the strike, local trains were halted for a long time, compelling passengers to get off the train. “No one was willing to walk on the tracks, but the situation forced commuters to do so,” he said.

Injured Passenger Out Of Danger

Meanwhile, injured passenger Hafiza Chougle is now out of danger and has started responding to treatment. Her ventilator has also been removed, confirmed her son Saif.

Casualty And Injured List

In the accident, Haley Momaiya (19), a resident of Matunga, and Surykant Naik (68), a resident of Nagpur, lost their lives. The injured include Hafiza Chougle (60), her son Kaif (22), both residents of Mumbra, and Haley’s aunt, Khushbu Momaiya.

