Mumbai News: Konkan Railway Passenger Committee Urges Commuters To File Complaints Over Sandhurst Road Train Tragedy

Konkan Railway Passenger Service Committee appeals to commuters to file official complaints on the PG Portal after the Sandhurst Road railway accident to ensure accountability and action | File Photo

Mumbai: The Konkan Railway Passenger Service Committee has urged commuters to file official complaints through the government’s grievance portal, https://pgportal.gov.in, over the recent Sandhurst Road railway accident. Passengers have been advised to attach a valid ticket or pass for the day of the incident along with their submissions.

Passenger Organisations Call for Collective Action

According to the committee, a surge in complaints will compel railway authorities to respond formally to the tragedy. Passenger organisations have also appealed to commuters to lodge complaints in large numbers to ensure accountability.

Committee Seeks Accountability and Investigation

Akshay Mahapadi, Secretary of the Konkan Railway Passenger Service Committee, stated, "I urge all passengers to file formal complaints with the Ministry of Railways through PG Portal, email, or the complaint books available at railway stations. A thorough investigation must be initiated, and accountability must be fixed on those responsible for this incident. Your complaint will help ensure that such negligence and misconduct are not repeated."

Criticism of Protest Handling and Safety Negligence

Mahapadi, criticised the apparent double standards in how protests are handled. “Whenever commuter representatives plan demonstrations, we are told to remain outside railway premises due to legal restrictions. But in this case, the protest took place right outside the offices of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and General Manager (GM), bringing the suburban rail network to a halt,” he said. “The resulting chaos led to the loss of passenger lives, making the incident even more serious and unacceptable.”

GRP Registers Accidental Death Report, No FIR Yet

Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an accidental death report but has not filed a First Information Report (FIR). GRP officials said no passengers have yet approached them with a formal complaint.

“If any passenger files a complaint, we will act as per the law,” a GRP officer stated. However, the police have not initiated a suo motu case, claiming that the railway administration or the Railway Protection Force (RPF) should be the ones to do so.

Commuter Groups Demand Equal Standards and Accountability

Commuter groups have pointed out that passengers are routinely penalised for protesting or disrupting railway operations within station premises, often facing criminal charges.

They argue that the same standards should apply to railway employees who participated in or supported the protest that disrupted train services, calling it “illegal and dangerous.”

Citing Violations of Railway Act

Activists have also cited violations of the Indian Railways Act, 1989 — specifically Sections 147, 174, and 175 — which prohibit obstruction of railway operations and endangerment of passenger safety. They demand that the unions and associations responsible for organising or encouraging the protest be held accountable.

Passenger Associations Demand Compensation and Safety Reforms

Madhu Kotian, President of the Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, said his organisation has met with railway officials to demand Rs 50 lakh compensation for the victims’ families and strict action against those responsible.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Sandhurst Road Tragedy: Milind Deora Seeks Strict Action Over Sudden Central Railway Strike

“We also urge commuters to be patient and cooperative, especially during peak hours,” Kotian said. “Sometimes passengers don’t allow others to board or alight properly — this must change.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/