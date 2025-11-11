 High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHigh Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places

High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places

Dog squads have been pressed into service to inspect trains and passengers, while police teams are checking suspicious vehicles, luggage, and individuals at multiple locations. Hotels, lodges, and public spaces are also under close surveillance as part of the heightened security drill.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
article-image
High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places | FPJ Photos

Palghar, Maharashtra: Following the recent explosion in Delhi, police authorities have declared a high alert across Vasai-Virar and the entire Palghar district. Security has been intensified at railway stations and bus depots, with additional police personnel deployed to monitor the situation.

Dog Squads Deployed, Vehicles and Luggage Checked

Dog squads have been pressed into service to inspect trains and passengers, while police teams are checking suspicious vehicles, luggage, and individuals at multiple locations. Hotels, lodges, and public spaces are also under close surveillance as part of the heightened security drill.

Trains Under Tight Scrutiny

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment
Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment
Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain Monk Plans Protest
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain Monk Plans Protest

Intensive searches are being conducted on trains arriving at and departing from Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara, Palghar, and Boisar stations. Passengers’ belongings are being thoroughly screened. While some commuters reported inconvenience due to prolonged checks, officials emphasised that these measures are essential for public safety.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: FIR Filed Against Former PMC Bank Officials, Builders In ₹14.5-Crore Property Fraud...
article-image

Patrolling Increased at Crowded Spots

Additional police forces have been stationed at all major railway platforms, keeping a close watch on every corner. Patrolling has been strengthened near temples, shopping malls, and other crowded areas to prevent any potential security threat.

Authorities Urge Calm

Authorities have assured citizens that these precautionary steps are being taken to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To...

Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For...

Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain...

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain...

'Saffron Flag Will Fly Over Every Civic Body': Eknath Shinde As 16 Regions Join Shiv Sena In Thane

'Saffron Flag Will Fly Over Every Civic Body': Eknath Shinde As 16 Regions Join Shiv Sena In Thane