High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places | FPJ Photos

Palghar, Maharashtra: Following the recent explosion in Delhi, police authorities have declared a high alert across Vasai-Virar and the entire Palghar district. Security has been intensified at railway stations and bus depots, with additional police personnel deployed to monitor the situation.

Dog Squads Deployed, Vehicles and Luggage Checked

Dog squads have been pressed into service to inspect trains and passengers, while police teams are checking suspicious vehicles, luggage, and individuals at multiple locations. Hotels, lodges, and public spaces are also under close surveillance as part of the heightened security drill.

Trains Under Tight Scrutiny

Intensive searches are being conducted on trains arriving at and departing from Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara, Palghar, and Boisar stations. Passengers’ belongings are being thoroughly screened. While some commuters reported inconvenience due to prolonged checks, officials emphasised that these measures are essential for public safety.

Patrolling Increased at Crowded Spots

Additional police forces have been stationed at all major railway platforms, keeping a close watch on every corner. Patrolling has been strengthened near temples, shopping malls, and other crowded areas to prevent any potential security threat.

Authorities Urge Calm

Authorities have assured citizens that these precautionary steps are being taken to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents in the region.