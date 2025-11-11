Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Cold Breeze; AQI Remains In Poor Category At 190

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Weather | File

Mumbai: The city greeted Tuesday morning under clear skies laced with a thin veil of smog, as cold breezes mixed with particulate haze blurred its skyline and reduced visibility across major pockets. From Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to South Mumbai, a greyish hue lingered over the city’s skyline, signalling a sharp deterioration in air quality after a brief spell of improvement.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will continue to experience clear skies throughout the day, though the early hours witnessed low visibility due to the smog blanket. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C, while the minimum is expected to dip to around 19°C, adding a winter-like chill to the morning air.

The worsening air quality comes just days after the city enjoyed a short respite when heavy rainfall had briefly cleaned the atmosphere. The downpour had washed away pollutants, improving both humidity and particulate matter levels. However, the relief proved temporary as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged back to poor and unhealthy levels within a week.

AQI In Poor Category

As per fresh data released by AQI.in on Tuesday morning, Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 190, categorised as poor. This marks a steep decline from the good-to-moderate levels recorded earlier this month. Several residents reported hazy horizons and a faint burning odour during morning hours, common indicators of rising fine particulate concentrations (PM2.5).

Among the city’s key monitoring zones, Chembur reported the worst air with an AQI of 257, placing it in the unhealthy category. It was closely followed by BKC (237) and Vile Parle West (233). Other areas such as Kurla (223) and Chakala (210) also registered worrying pollution levels.

Western Suburbs Report Slightly Better Air

In comparison, the western suburbs fared slightly better. Kandivali East recorded an AQI of 95 (moderate), while Malad West (153), Borivali East (157), Santacruz East (163) and Mumbai Airport (167) remained between moderate and poor levels. Despite marginal differences, most of the city continued to be enveloped in smog.

According to AQI classifications, readings between 0–50 are considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything beyond 200 falls under Severe or Hazardous. With pollution levels once again on the rise, health experts have advised Mumbaikars to restrict outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and late evenings and to use protective masks while commuting.

