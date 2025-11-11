 Kharge Committee Begins Probe Into Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKharge Committee Begins Probe Into Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son

Kharge Committee Begins Probe Into Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son

The state-owned 40-acre land at Mundhwa in Pune, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, was allegedly sold through an irregular transaction, prompting Ajit Pawar to announce the deal’s cancellation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:11 AM IST
article-image
Kharge Committee Begins Probe Into Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Vikas Kharge committee, appointed to probe the controversial Pune land sale deed involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, held its first meeting at Mantralaya on Monday.

Rs 2,000-Crore State Land Deal Under Scrutiny

The state-owned 40-acre land at Mundhwa in Pune, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, was allegedly sold through an irregular transaction, prompting Ajit Pawar to announce the deal’s cancellation.

Committee to Identify Irregularities and Fix Accountability

FPJ Shorts
High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places
High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public Places
Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment
Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment
Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

The five-member Kharge committee includes the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector of Pune, along with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Pune. It will probe procedural lapses, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to restore the land to the state government.

Officials Accused of Overstepping Authority

According to informed sources, the Pune tehsildar and deputy registrar both now suspended exceeded their authority, as only the state government can approve such land transactions.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: FIR Filed Against Former PMC Bank Officials, Builders In ₹14.5-Crore Property Fraud...
article-image

Power of Attorney Holder Lacked Legal Mandate

Sources further revealed that Shital Tejwani, who acted as the power of attorney for 272 tenants, was not legally empowered to execute the deal. Tejwani, along with Digvijay Patil Parth Pawar’s cousin and a director in the firm involved were expected to visit the registrar’s office to cancel the sale but failed to appear until Monday evening.

Awaiting Probe Outcome Before Further Action

With Rs 42 crore in stamp duty already paid (Rs 21 crore for the sale deed and an equal amount for cancellation), both Tejwani and Patil are reportedly waiting for the committee’s findings before taking further steps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public...

High Alert in Vasai-Virar, Palghar After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened At Stations And Public...

Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To...

Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For...

Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain...

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain...