Kharge Committee Begins Probe Into Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar's Son

Mumbai: The Vikas Kharge committee, appointed to probe the controversial Pune land sale deed involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, held its first meeting at Mantralaya on Monday.

Rs 2,000-Crore State Land Deal Under Scrutiny

The state-owned 40-acre land at Mundhwa in Pune, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, was allegedly sold through an irregular transaction, prompting Ajit Pawar to announce the deal’s cancellation.

Committee to Identify Irregularities and Fix Accountability

The five-member Kharge committee includes the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector of Pune, along with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Pune. It will probe procedural lapses, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to restore the land to the state government.

Officials Accused of Overstepping Authority

According to informed sources, the Pune tehsildar and deputy registrar both now suspended exceeded their authority, as only the state government can approve such land transactions.

Power of Attorney Holder Lacked Legal Mandate

Sources further revealed that Shital Tejwani, who acted as the power of attorney for 272 tenants, was not legally empowered to execute the deal. Tejwani, along with Digvijay Patil Parth Pawar’s cousin and a director in the firm involved were expected to visit the registrar’s office to cancel the sale but failed to appear until Monday evening.

Awaiting Probe Outcome Before Further Action

With Rs 42 crore in stamp duty already paid (Rs 21 crore for the sale deed and an equal amount for cancellation), both Tejwani and Patil are reportedly waiting for the committee’s findings before taking further steps.