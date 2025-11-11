Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment | Representational Image

A 22-year-old woman from Ghatkopar, identified as Ritika Chauhan, died by suicide on October 6, allegedly after facing mental harassment and emotional distress caused by her boyfriend. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ali Shaikh, who was reportedly in a relationship with her.

Found Hanging at Home

According to the police, Ritika lived with her parents Kalpana (49) and Rohit Chauhan (50) and her younger sister Mohini (18) at Trimurti Society, Indira Nagar-1, Ghatkopar (West).

On the morning of October 6, Ritika was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room using a dupatta. Her mother immediately alerted the police after discovering her.

Sudden Resignation Raised Concerns

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ritika had been employed in the purchase cell department of Eastern Pharma, Andheri (East) since 2023. However, she suddenly resigned six months ago without explaining the reason to her family. Her parents later noticed that she had been under considerable emotional distress.

Relationship Strained by Betrayal

Police said Ritika was in a relationship with her former colleague Ali Shaikh. Despite her family’s objections due to religious differences, she continued to see him, believing he was a good person.

However, around five months ago, Ritika discovered that Shaikh was allegedly involved with other women in the same office. When she confronted him, he reportedly said, “It’s my life, I’ll do what I want,” and continued to argue with her.

Financial Pressure and Continued Harassment

Shaikh allegedly demanded money from Ritika to buy a motorcycle, prompting her to withdraw funds from her provident fund. Before Navratri, Ritika ended the relationship and quit her job, but Shaikh allegedly continued to trouble her even after she joined a new company in Vikhroli.

Suicide Note Found in Purse

Eventually, Ritika took the drastic step of ending her life. While checking Ritika’s purse, her mother Kalpana Chauhan found a handwritten note. It stated: “Tumhe baat batani thi na toh shaam ko bata dena kya hai aur kya nahi? Chahta nahi tumhare dil ki baat tumhare dil mein rahe.”

Case Registered Under BNS

The police recorded Kalpana Chauhan’s statement and registered an offence under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act against Ali Shaikh. Investigations are ongoing.