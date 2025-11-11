Mumbai Tragedy: First-Year JJ Hospital MBBS Student Dies By Suicide Amid Academic Pressure, Say Police

A 21-year-old first-year MBBS student at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai, allegedly died by suicide due to academic stress; police probe underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a first-year MBBS student at Mumbai’s state-run Sir JJ Hospital allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on Monday. According to hospital sources, the 21-year-old student was reportedly under academic pressure after failing in some subjects and had been depressed for the past few days.

Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room

The deceased, identified as Sunny Shamsundar Kavade (21), was residing in Room No. 07 of the Apna Boys Hostel at JJ Hospital. On Monday, he was found hanging in his room with the help of a rope.

Discovery and Initial Police Inquiry

According to the police, When Sunny did not step out of his room for a long time, his friend Suyash Ghanwat (19) knocked on the door. After receiving no response, he peeped through the window and found Sunny hanging.

Preliminary police inquiry suggests that the student had scored less than 50% marks in his first-year exams and was anxious about appearing for supplementary papers, which may have led him to take the extreme step.

Case Registered and Counseling Support Provided

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations to ascertain the exact cause behind the suicide. Counselors at the hospital have also been asked to provide support to other hostel students affected by the incident.

