Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations

Mumbai: A shocking incident occurred in Antop Hill on Tuesday morning when a 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the balcony of her employer's flat. The woman was reportedly under severe stress following accusations of theft.

The deceased has been identified as Choisang Tamang, a native of Darjeeling. The Antop Hill Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

Found Hanging at Employer’s Flat

According to the police, Tamang had been working and residing for the past two years at the flat of a 72-year-old senior citizen on the third floor of Ashiana Co-operative Housing Society in Antop Hill. She was found hanging in the residential balcony around 8 a.m. on November 4, causing panic among residents.

Upon receiving the information, the Antop Hill police rushed to the scene and took Tamang to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began an investigation.

Suicide Note Claims Innocence

During the investigation, officers recovered a suicide note written by Tamang. In the note, she asserted her innocence, stating, “I worked honestly. I did not commit any theft.” The note did not name or accuse anyone.

Police are recording statements from her relatives. While preliminary inquiries have not revealed any immediate foul play, officials confirmed that the probe is ongoing.

Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh Reportedly Missing

Preliminary findings suggest that jewellery worth about ₹10 lakh was allegedly missing from the house of her employer, and Tamang had been suspected of involvement. It is believed that she may have taken her life due to stress caused by the allegation.

Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Pawade of the Antop Hill Police Station said that no formal complaint had been filed regarding the alleged theft. “We are investigating from all angles,” he stated.

Police Examine Phone, Statements, and Technical Evidence

The police are conducting a detailed investigation, including the analysis of Tamang’s mobile phone and other electronic evidence. Interrogations of the house owner, neighbours, and other witnesses are also underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to her death.