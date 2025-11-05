Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections

The Bombay High Court dismissed four petitions challenging the voters’ list for local body elections, saying it would not interfere at this stage | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed four different petitions relating to voters’ list for the upcoming elections for the local bodies.

Bench Observes No Urgency for Intervention

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad dismissed the pleas noting that it was not inclined to interfere at this stage.

Petitioners Raise Multiple Grievances

The petitions raised several objections including that very short time granted to file objections to the draft voters’ list. Some of the petitioners also raised grievances regarding non-inclusion of names despite applying online. Also, the petitions claimed that requests for transfer of names in the voters’ list.

Supreme Court Had Sought Urgent Hearing

The Supreme Court recently asked the high court to grant an urgent hearing to the petitions relating to the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

Petitioners Cite Lack of Adequate Time for Objections

Advocate for one of the petitioners said that they had raised the issue with regard to correction in the electoral roll. “However, as a very short time was granted, the petitioner was unable to raise an objection,” the advocate said.

Hearing on Reservation and Delimitation Deferred

The bench has, however, adjourned to November 6 the hearing in other petitions related to reservation and delimitation of wards.

Same Voter List as Assembly to Be Used, Says SEC

Meanwhile, Advocate Ashutosh Kumbakoni, appearing for the State Election Commission, told another bench — a bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash — that for the civil polls the same voter list as the assembly would be adopted.

18-Year-Old Petitioner’s Plea Over Enrolment

The bench was hearing a petition by Rupika Singh, 18, whose application to enrol as a voter was not accepted. She claimed that her statutory right to vote has been violated.

Cut-Off Date Prevented Inclusion of Young Voter

Her plea contended that her application seeking to enrol as a voter was not accepted as she turned 18 only in April this year and the cut off was October 2024.

Petitioner Seeks Inclusion in BMC Electoral Roll

The draft electoral roll for all municipal corporations is going to be published on November 6. Unless the petitioner (Singh) is enrolled as a voter, her name will not be included in the electoral roll for BMC elections, the petition said.

Also Watch:

Her plea sought a direction to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, to ensure her application is accepted and processed in a time-bound manner. Also, pending hearing and disposal of the petition, she seeks direction to the State Election Commission to include her name in the electoral roll.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/