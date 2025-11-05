Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil

The Bombay High Court said it cannot issue directions on the naming or renaming of public projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Center and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the decision to rename the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after late leader DB Patil.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed that it cannot issue directions to the authorities on matters such as naming or renaming public projects.

“We cannot direct anyone to name or rename anything,” the court said, adding that such administrative decisions lie within the purview of the government.

Petition Filed To Prevent Public Unrest

The petitioner, Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha through its president Vikas Parshuram Patil, a registered association, claimed that it had moved the court in public interest to prevent possible unrest in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai over the naming issue.

It contended that there was a widespread demand to name the airport after DB Patil, who played a crucial role in Navi Mumbai’s development. The plea sought a direction to the authorities to expedite action on the state’s proposal to name the airport after him.

Court Rejects PIL, Cites Administrative Jurisdiction

Rejecting the plea, the court said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is the competent authority to take a decision as per relevant regulations and statutory provisions. “A proposal is only an expression of intention. The decision thereon can be taken as per law,” the bench noted in its order.

No Legally Enforceable Right Established

The court also added that the petitioner had failed to establish any legally enforceable right or a corresponding duty of the authorities.

CM Recently Confirmed Airport Naming

Recently, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport would indeed be named Loknete D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport, fulfilling a long-standing demand from residents. Earlier, local groups had warned of large-scale protests if the naming demand was not met.

