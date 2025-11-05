Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹33.44 Lakh By Fraudsters Running Fake Tarot, Astrology Accounts On Instagram |

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman from Antop Hill, employed as a senior consultant with Deloitte Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., has lodged a complaint with the Central Cyber Police Station alleging that she was duped of ₹33.44 lakh by individuals operating fake Instagram tarot and astrology accounts.

Tarot Account Promised to Solve Black Magic and Financial Problems

According to the complainant, Anishka Krishnakumar Agarwal, a resident of Antop Hill, she came across an Instagram account named “tarot_byyashika” on July 23, 2025, while browsing reels. The account repeatedly displayed advertisements claiming to solve problems related to black magic, planetary doshas, and financial troubles.

At the time, she was emotionally distressed following a breakup and clicked on the ad. The operators allegedly told her that someone had performed black magic on her and that a “Baglamukhi Devi puja” would remove the negativity. They demanded ₹3,500 for the ritual and sent her a QR code for payment.

Repeated Demands Through WhatsApp for More ‘Rituals’

Over the following weeks, the accused repeatedly contacted her via WhatsApp, demanding additional money for various rituals. They claimed the puja was incomplete and that more sessions were needed to remove “negativity” and provide a “protective shield.” The woman transferred multiple payments ranging from ₹3,500 to ₹95,000 at a time using GPay, IMPS, and credit card transactions.

Deloitte consultant

Payments Totalled ₹33.44 Lakh Over Three Months

Between July 23 and October 16, 2025, she transferred a total of ₹33,44,492 to various bank accounts linked to different Instagram IDs and WhatsApp numbers. Despite paying large sums, the fraudsters continued to demand more money, prompting her to finally confide in her family, who alerted her that she had been cheated. She subsequently filed a complaint with the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930).

Cyber Police Probe Fraud Network Behind Scam

The accused operated under multiple Instagram handles. The woman has accused all these individuals and the bank account holders who received the funds of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and online fraud. Cyber police are now investigating the wider network behind the scam.