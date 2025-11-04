Prithvi Theatre Celebrates 47 Years With A Grand 17-Day Festival In Mumbai: Here's What You Can Expect

Mumbai’s iconic Prithvi Theatre marks 47 glorious years this November with its much-anticipated annual Prithvi Festival, running from 1st to 17th November 2025. Known as the beating heart of Indian theatre, Prithvi continues to be a space where creativity thrives, artists collaborate, and audiences experience the magic of live performance.

Founded on the vision of the late Jennifer Kapoor, Prithvi Theatre has remained a cultural landmark for over four decades- fostering a dynamic community that celebrates storytelling, experimentation, and artistic exchange.

A diverse lineup for the 2025 edition

This year’s festival promises an eclectic blend of performances, featuring both acclaimed theatre veterans and emerging talents from across India. The mainstage plays include works by Yuki Ellias, Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal, Aditya Rawal, Mohit Takalkar, Akarsh Khurana, and Atul Kumar for D For Drama, alongside Dastangoi- the traditional art of Urdu storytelling.

Adding an international flair, audiences can also enjoy NT Live screenings of celebrated productions from the National Theatre, UK, offering a rich glimpse into English theatre.

The Fringe performances at Prithvi House will spotlight intimate, experimental works, providing a platform for bold new voices and innovative storytelling.

Beyond theatre

The festival expands beyond drama to embrace a truly multidisciplinary spirit. An enchanting Bharatanatyam performance will celebrate India’s classical dance heritage, while music concerts and platform performances promise to bring vibrant, cross-genre energy to the event.

Meanwhile, StageTalk@Prithvi, hosted by Pragya Tiwari, returns for its 14th edition, offering thought-provoking conversations with leading theatre artists and cultural thinkers.

Voices behind the celebration

Sharing his excitement, Zahan Kapoor, Trustee of Prithvi Theatre, said, “This year’s festival brings a bouquet of fresh performances by some of the finest directors in the fraternity. Our Fringe lineup introduces exciting new talent, and Pragya Tiwari returns to host StageTalk@Prithvi. I’m most looking forward to the buzz of our vibrant community coming together to celebrate the arts.”

Echoing this sentiment, Kunal Kapoor, Trustee, emphasised the festival’s enduring mission, “The Prithvi Festival has always been about giving back and rejuvenating theatre- for both performers and audiences. It’s a celebration of the performing arts, of our community, and of our roots.”

Festival Dates: 1st- 17th November 2025

Venue: Prithvi Theatre & Prithvi House, Juhu, Mumbai

(Checkout their website or Instagram page for full lineup. You can your book tickets on Book My Show)