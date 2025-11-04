 Inside Kendall Jenner's 30th Birthday: Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Join The Mustique Island Celebrations
From sun-kissed sands to bottles of her signature tequila brand, 818, the night was all about love, laughter, and luxury

Kendall Jenner officially stepped into her 30s with a dazzling celebration that perfectly matched her supermodel status. The star threw an unforgettable beach party on November 3, marking a major milestone in style. From sun-kissed sands to bottles of her signature tequila brand, 818, the night was all about love, laughter, and luxury.

A star-studded family celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner family came together to toast Kendall’s big day, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all in attendance. Close friend Hailey Bieber also joined the festivities, adding extra sparkle to the evening. While Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian didn’t make an appearance in the photos shared online, the energy at the celebration was nothing short of electric.

Kim Kardashian’s heartfelt birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share glimpses from the extravagant bash. Her carousel of photos included dreamy, blurred shots on the beach, stylish guests in relaxed coastal outfits, and mini bottles of Kendall’s 818 Tequila decorating the setup. One standout detail was a vintage bottle of Château Haut-Brion wine from 1995 - the year Kendall was born.

Alongside the photos, Kim penned a loving message for her younger sister:
“Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner. May this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30, Kenny.”

Khloé’s emotional message to her “Forever Girl”

Khloé Kardashian also shared a heartfelt note celebrating her “baby sister,” writing, “To my forever girl, happy 30th! You’ve always lived unapologetically in your truth- radiant, grounded, and beautifully you.” She praised Kendall’s authenticity and compassionate spirit, calling her “extraordinary.”

Photos from the evening showed the sisters laughing, dancing, and soaking up the coastal vibes. A massive balloon display reading “Happy Birthday Kendall” lit up the beach as the family posed together for pictures. Kim, ever the entertainer, was even seen playfully pretending to sip multiple bottles of tequila- giving fans a glimpse of the night’s fun energy.

The celebration comes just weeks after Kim’s own 45th birthday, proving that the Kardashian-Jenner crew knows how to keep the party going in true glam fashion.

