What Makes Lucknow The UNESCO 'City Of Gastronomy': From Kebabs To Shahi Tukda, The Royal Cuisine World Can't Resist

Lucknow, a city where the aroma of kebabs meets the poetry of its Nawabi past, has received an international honour that celebrates its timeless culinary heritage. On World Cities Day, October 31, UNESCO officially recognised Lucknow as a “City of Gastronomy”, placing it among the world’s top food destinations. With this, Lucknow becomes only the second Indian city after Hyderabad to earn the prestigious title under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

A global recognition for Lucknow’s culinary legacy

UNESCO’s “City of Gastronomy” title is reserved for places that go beyond flavour- cities that preserve traditional cooking while promoting innovation, sustainability, and education in food culture. To earn this recognition, cities must demonstrate:

-A well-documented and rich food heritage

-Thriving local markets and culinary schools

-Active efforts to promote nutrition, indigenous ingredients, and eco-friendly food practices

Lucknow’s nomination earlier this year highlighted its vibrant culinary landscape, where age-old recipes coexist with contemporary experiments. From its heritage eateries to modern food festivals, the city’s devotion to authenticity, technique, and community-based cooking fulfilled every criterion of the UNESCO selection.

Awadhi cuisine

Lucknow’s food is not just a feast- it’s a story of centuries told through spices, techniques, and passion. The roots of its celebrated Awadhi cuisine trace back to the Mughal and Nawabi eras, when royal chefs perfected the art of creating dishes that balanced flavour and elegance with precision.

Under the Nawabs of Awadh, culinary artistry flourished. The famed dum pukht technique- where meat, rice, and spices are slow-cooked in sealed pots- became a royal signature. Iconic dishes such as galouti kebab, korma, biryani, sheermal, and shahi tukda were born in these royal kitchens, later finding their way into Lucknow’s bustling bazaars and lively street food culture.

A living tradition in modern times

Even today, Lucknow’s culinary spirit thrives across family homes, heritage restaurants, and food festivals. Events like the Lucknow Bioscope Gallery’s 2024 exhibit, “Lucknow ke Bawarchikhane,” have celebrated this legacy by recreating traditional kitchens and showcasing antique cookware- preserving the connection between food, history, and artistry.