Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Partners With Apollo Hospitals To Offer 24x7 Medical Care, ICU Ambulances And AEDs For Passenger Safety

Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards enhancing passenger safety and emergency preparedness, Navi Mumbai International Airport (Pvt) Ltd (NMIAL) has partnered with Apollo Hospitals, Mumbai, to provide round-the-clock healthcare services at the upcoming airport.

The collaboration aims to ensure comprehensive medical support for both airport employees and passengers ahead of the start of commercial operations.

24x7 Medical Centre to Be Set Up at Terminal 1

As part of the agreement, a 24x7 medical centre will be established at Terminal 1, staffed by a dedicated team of three doctors, eight nurses, and two drivers—all Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS)-certified. The facility will be equipped for emergency and disaster response, ensuring immediate medical assistance within the airport premises.

ICU Ambulances and AEDs to Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

To strengthen rapid response capabilities, NMIA will also deploy two fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulances on-site and install 65 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the terminals. These measures are designed to enhance preparedness for cardiac and other medical emergencies.

Apollo Hospitals to Manage On-Site Medical Operations

“Apollo Hospitals’ proximity to NMIA and its advanced medical infrastructure make it an ideal healthcare partner,” said a statement released by NMIAl, adding that the initiative reflects NMIA’s commitment to the health, safety, and welfare of its passengers and workforce.

Located just four kilometres from the airport, Apollo Hospitals, Mumbai, will oversee medical operations and provide continuous emergency support. The collaboration also strengthens NMIA’s disaster management framework as it prepares for operational launch.

Greenfield Airport to Handle 20 Million Passengers in First Phase

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed as a greenfield aviation hub under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL)—a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited holding 74 percent stake—and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) with 26 percent.

Spanning 1,160 hectares, NMIA will initially handle 20 million passengers per annum in its first phase and is designed to scale up to 90 million passengers with two parallel runways and advanced cargo facilities.

