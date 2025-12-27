Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Services Disrupted, Leaving Commuters Stranded; Daily Travel Turns Into Ordeal Amid Trip Cancellations |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s daily commuters bore the brunt of major disruptions on the Western Railway on Saturday morning, December 27, as local train services were hit due to ongoing rail infrastructure work between Kandivali and Borivali. Peak-hour travel turned chaotic, with overcrowded platforms, long waiting times and mounting frustration among office-goers and daily wage earners.

From the early morning hours, a heavy rush was witnessed at several stations along the Western Line. Passengers were seen anxiously waiting on platforms as delayed and cancelled trains threw normal schedules out of gear. Many commuters complained that they were running late for work, examinations and other important commitments.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Local train services on the Borivali–Kandivali section are being disrupted due to a Western Railway block, causing cancellations and delays. pic.twitter.com/jQ6rVuasw4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2025

“We are facing huge problems due to train delays during office hours. It has become very difficult to reach the office on time,” a commuter told news agency IANS. Several others echoed similar concerns, saying that irregular train timings and sudden cancellations had left them confused and stranded.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A passenger says, "It is very difficult to go to the office, and we are getting delayed in reaching our destination..." pic.twitter.com/DBzypG2dqG — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2025

Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work

Western Railway has announced the cancellation of 629 suburban services between December 27 and December 29, severely affecting thousands who depend on local trains as their primary mode of transport. On Saturday alone, 296 services were cancelled, forcing passengers to pack into the limited trains that were operational. The situation is expected to remain challenging through the weekend.

Adding to commuters’ woes, some local trains originating from Borivali and Andheri are operating only up to Goregaon, leading to forced transfers and further crowding on connecting routes. With platforms 8 and 9 at Borivali station closed until December 29, passengers have also had to deal with congestion at other platforms.

The disruption is due to the final phase of work on the sixth railway line between Bandra Terminus and Borivali. A 30-day traffic block has been imposed from December 20 to January 18, 2026, with intensive work underway on the Kandivali–Borivali stretch.

On Saturday, a major block between 1 am and 7 am was taken to commission an electronic interlocking panel, affecting both fast and slow services. Long-distance passengers were not spared either, as the schedules of several mail and express trains were revised, and some trains skipped halts at Borivali.

