Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali; Check Details

Mumbai, Dec 26: Western Railway has announced the cancellation of 629 suburban train services between December 27 and December 29 as part of ongoing work on the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali. The disruption is expected to significantly impact commuters during the weekend holidays.

Long-Distance Train Schedules Also Affected

In addition to suburban services, the schedules of several long-distance trains have also been revised, adding to passenger inconvenience.

Sixth Line Project Enters Final Phase

The sixth line project between Bandra Terminus and Borivali is in its final phase. At present, intensive work is underway on the Kandivali–Borivali section, for which a 30-day traffic block has been imposed from December 20. The block will remain in force until January 18, 2026.

Borivali Station Block and Platform Closures

As part of the project, Western Railway will undertake a major traffic block at Borivali station on December 27 between 1 am and 7 am to commission an electronic interlocking panel on the up and down fast lines. During this period, several up mail and express trains will not halt at Borivali. Platforms 8 and 9 at the station will also remain closed until December 29 following the block.

Suburban Services Partially Curtailed

Owing to the closure of the fifth line and platforms 8 and 9, a large number of suburban services will be affected. Some local trains originating from Borivali and Andheri will operate only up to Goregaon on the Harbour route, a senior Western Railway official said.

Day-Wise Train Cancellation Details

According to Western Railway, 296 local train services—158 up and 138 down—will be cancelled on December 27. On December 28, 235 services (120 up and 115 down) will remain cancelled, while 98 services (49 up and 49 down) will be cancelled on December 29. The cancellations include both fast and slow suburban services.

Long-Term Benefits Promised

Western Railway officials said the sixth line is being developed as a dedicated corridor for long-distance trains. Once commissioned, it is expected to improve punctuality and enable an increase in the frequency of suburban services, providing long-term benefits to daily commuters.

