Mumbai Rail Alert: Western Railway Announces 30-Day Block On Kandivali–Borivali Section From December 20 For Sixth Line Works; Suburban, Mail Trains Affected

Western Railway undertakes major track and signalling works on the Kandivali–Borivali section as part of the sixth line project

Mumbai, Dec 19: To carry out work in connection with the 6th line on the Kandivali–Borivali section, a block of 30 days will be undertaken from the night of December 20/21, 2025, and will continue up to January 18, 2026.

Nature Of Engineering And Signalling Works

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the work involves track slewing and the insertion and removal of multiple crossovers at Kandivali and Borivali.

Major engineering, signalling and overhead equipment works will be carried out, which will impact train operations. Consequently, some suburban, passenger and Mail/Express trains will be affected.

Impact on Fifth Line and Train Operations

Vineet further added that the 5th line will remain suspended for passenger train operations, and speed restrictions will be imposed on other lines. All trains operating on the 5th line, including Mail/Express and suburban services, will be run on the Fast line between Andheri/Goregaon and Borivali.

Night Block Schedule Announced

During the period from December 20/21, 2025, to December 25/26, 2025, the block will be operated from 11.00 pm to 4.30 am.

Suburban Train Cancellations During Block Period

Due to the block and suspension of the 5th line, some suburban services will remain cancelled, details of which will be available with station masters at all suburban stations.

Further Updates and New Year Assurance

Subsequent repercussions to suburban local services will be notified in due course. For December 31, 2025, all efforts are being made to avoid unusual cancellations for the convenience of New Year celebrations.

Annexure of Affected Trains

The trains affected due to the block are furnished in the annexures.

