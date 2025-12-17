Western Railway Announces Valsad–Velankanni Special Train To Clear Extra Passenger Rush; Check Details

Western Railway announces special Valsad–Velankanni train services to manage festive passenger rush | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush, Western Railway will run a special train on special fare between Valsad and Velankanni stations.

Train Numbers, Dates And Timings

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway:

Train No. 09047 Valsad–Velankanni Special will depart from Valsad on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5.45 pm and will reach Velankanni at 7.30 am on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 09048 Velankanni–Valsad Special will depart from Velankanni on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 10.00 pm and will arrive at Valsad at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा यात्रियों की सुविधा तथा अतिरिक्त भीड़ को समायोजित करने के उद्देश्य से वलसाड एवं वेलांकन्नि स्टेशनों के बीच विशेष किराये पर एक स्‍पेशल ट्रेन चलाई जाएगी।



— Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 17, 2025

Halts Across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu

En route, the train will halt at Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Lonavla, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagore and Nagappattinam stations in both directions.

Coach Composition

The train will comprise AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Booking Details

Booking for Train No. 09047 will open from December 18, 2025, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and coach composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.