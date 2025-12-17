 Western Railway Announces Valsad–Velankanni Special Train To Clear Extra Passenger Rush; Check Details
Western Railway Announces Valsad–Velankanni Special Train To Clear Extra Passenger Rush; Check Details

Western Railway will operate a special fare Valsad–Velankanni train from December 20 to manage extra passenger rush. The service will run with multiple halts across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway announces special Valsad–Velankanni train services to manage festive passenger rush | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush, Western Railway will run a special train on special fare between Valsad and Velankanni stations.

Train Numbers, Dates And Timings

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway:

Train No. 09047 Valsad–Velankanni Special will depart from Valsad on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5.45 pm and will reach Velankanni at 7.30 am on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 09048 Velankanni–Valsad Special will depart from Velankanni on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 10.00 pm and will arrive at Valsad at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

Halts Across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu

En route, the train will halt at Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Lonavla, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagore and Nagappattinam stations in both directions.

Coach Composition

The train will comprise AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Booking Details

Booking for Train No. 09047 will open from December 18, 2025, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and coach composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

