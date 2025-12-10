 Western Railway To Run Special Superfast Train Between Bandra Terminus–Ajmer On Dec 24–25; Check Halts & Booking Details Here
Western Railway To Run Special Superfast Train Between Bandra Terminus–Ajmer On Dec 24–25; Check Halts & Booking Details Here

Western Railway To Run Special Superfast Train Between Bandra Terminus–Ajmer On Dec 24–25; Check Halts & Booking Details Here

For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers for the Urs Festival at Ajmer, Western Railway will run a special train on special fare between Bandra Terminus – Ajmer station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway to operate Urs Festival special train between Bandra Terminus and Ajmer on December 24–25 | Representational Image

Train Schedule & Timings

Train No. 09063 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 24th December, 2025 at 12:15 noon and will reach Ajmer at 06:15 am the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09064 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Ajmer on Thursday, 25th December, 2025 at 11:40 am and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 04:20 am the next day.

Halts & Route Details

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Sojat Road and Beawar stations in both directions.

Coach Composition & Booking Info

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09063 will open from 12th December, 2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

