 Western Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush

Western Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Shri Vineet Abhishek, the train will operate as Train No. 09083/09084, offering eight special trips in December 2025 and early January 2026.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

To ease passenger travel during the year-end rush, Western Railway has announced a Special Weekly Train between Mumbai Central and Bhagat Ki Kothi on a special fare.

WR Introduces 8 Special Trips to Meet Increased Demand

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Shri Vineet Abhishek, the train will operate as Train No. 09083/09084, offering eight special trips in December 2025 and early January 2026.

Mumbai Central–Bhagat Ki Kothi: Schedule and Timings

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hears Hundreds At Janata Darshan, Orders Time-Bound Redressal Of Grievances
Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune
Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune
Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared For Secretary Post
Uttar Pradesh Govt Promotes 4 IAS Officers To Principal Secretary Rank; 20 From 2010 Batch Cleared For Secretary Post
Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada; ADR Registered, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada; ADR Registered, Probe Underway

Train No. 09083 (Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special)

Departs: Every Wednesday at 23:10 hrs from Mumbai Central

Arrives: 17:00 hrs next day at Bhagat Ki Kothi

Runs: 10th to 31st December 2025

Train No. 09084 (Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mumbai Central Weekly Special)

Departs: Every Friday at 11:30 hrs from Bhagat Ki Kothi

Arrives: 04:20 hrs next day at Mumbai Central

Runs: 12th December 2025 to 2nd January 2026

Train Route and Halts Announced

The train will halt at:
Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Pali Marwar and Luni, in both directions.

Coach Composition for Passenger Comfort

The special service will offer:

First AC

AC 2-Tier

AC 3-Tier

AC 3-Tier (Economy)

Read Also
Western Railway To Run Superfast Special Train Between Bandra Terminus And Durgapura–Madar
article-image

Bookings Open December 9

Reservations for Train No. 09083 open from 9 December 2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

The booking for Train No. 09083 opens from 09th December, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune

Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune

Bandra Club Assault: NRI Alleges Unprovoked Attack By Bouncers; FIR Filed Against 3

Bandra Club Assault: NRI Alleges Unprovoked Attack By Bouncers; FIR Filed Against 3

Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada;...

Navi Mumbai News: Swedish Man Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Of Residential Building In Sanpada;...

Western Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush

Western Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea Of Ex-RPF Constable Chetansinh...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea Of Ex-RPF Constable Chetansinh...