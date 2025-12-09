Western Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush

Representation Image |

To ease passenger travel during the year-end rush, Western Railway has announced a Special Weekly Train between Mumbai Central and Bhagat Ki Kothi on a special fare.

WR Introduces 8 Special Trips to Meet Increased Demand

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Shri Vineet Abhishek, the train will operate as Train No. 09083/09084, offering eight special trips in December 2025 and early January 2026.

Mumbai Central–Bhagat Ki Kothi: Schedule and Timings

Train No. 09083 (Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special)

Departs: Every Wednesday at 23:10 hrs from Mumbai Central

Arrives: 17:00 hrs next day at Bhagat Ki Kothi

Runs: 10th to 31st December 2025

Train No. 09084 (Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mumbai Central Weekly Special)

Departs: Every Friday at 11:30 hrs from Bhagat Ki Kothi

Arrives: 04:20 hrs next day at Mumbai Central

Runs: 12th December 2025 to 2nd January 2026

Train Route and Halts Announced

The train will halt at:

Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Pali Marwar and Luni, in both directions.

Coach Composition for Passenger Comfort

The special service will offer:

First AC

AC 2-Tier

AC 3-Tier

AC 3-Tier (Economy)

Read Also Western Railway To Run Superfast Special Train Between Bandra Terminus And Durgapura–Madar

Bookings Open December 9

Reservations for Train No. 09083 open from 9 December 2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

The booking for Train No. 09083 opens from 09th December, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.