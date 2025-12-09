Western Railway Announces Special Mumbai–Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Train To Manage Year-End Rush

To ease passenger travel during the year-end rush, Western Railway has announced a Special Weekly Train between Mumbai Central and Bhagat Ki Kothi on a special fare.
WR Introduces 8 Special Trips to Meet Increased Demand
According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Shri Vineet Abhishek, the train will operate as Train No. 09083/09084, offering eight special trips in December 2025 and early January 2026.
Mumbai Central–Bhagat Ki Kothi: Schedule and Timings
Train No. 09083 (Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special)
Departs: Every Wednesday at 23:10 hrs from Mumbai Central
Arrives: 17:00 hrs next day at Bhagat Ki Kothi
Runs: 10th to 31st December 2025
Train No. 09084 (Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mumbai Central Weekly Special)
Departs: Every Friday at 11:30 hrs from Bhagat Ki Kothi
Arrives: 04:20 hrs next day at Mumbai Central
Runs: 12th December 2025 to 2nd January 2026
Train Route and Halts Announced
The train will halt at:
Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Pali Marwar and Luni, in both directions.
Coach Composition for Passenger Comfort
The special service will offer:
First AC
AC 2-Tier
AC 3-Tier
AC 3-Tier (Economy)
Bookings Open December 9
Reservations for Train No. 09083 open from 9 December 2025 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.
The booking for Train No. 09083 opens from 09th December, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.