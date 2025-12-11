Mumbai Infrastructure: 'Resurface Vakola Flyover On Priority,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislator Milind Narvekar

Milind Narvekar | File Image

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Milind Narvekar has raised the issue of massive traffic jams on the Vakola flyover along the Western Express Highway (WEH), making a special mention of the problem during the Legislative Council session in Nagpur.

Potholes and Metro Work Worsening Day-Long Traffic

Narvekar said the WEH faces traffic congestion day and night, but the situation has worsened due to potholes on the Vakola flyover, a critical stretch of the highway. He added that ongoing Metro construction work is compounding the problem, causing prolonged delays for commuters.

Jam Extends Till Bandra-Worli Sea Link

According to Narvekar, the traffic jam often extends from Vakola flyover all the way to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, making daily travel a “harrowing experience”. He noted that vehicles move smoothly on the coastal road, where commuters can reach Bandra Reclamation from Nariman Point in just 20 minutes. “But after that, it becomes torture driving on the WEH,” he observed.

Resurfacing of Vakola Flyover Urged on Priority

Narvekar demanded that the Vakola flyover be resurfaced on top priority to ease congestion and restore smoother movement along Mumbai’s busiest arterial corridor.

