Mumbai’s Second Haj House Coming to Kharghar As NMIA Operation Nears | Here's all You Need To Know

Haj House in Kharghar | FP Photo

Navi Mumbai: Mumbai is set to get its second Haj House, near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. According to PIB report by Ministry of Minority Affairs, the new Haj House is set to be developed in Kharghar.

The proposed Kharghar site was recently visited by Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs along with officials from the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Where Is The Current Haj House Located in Mumbai?

The 19-story Haj House was constructed in 1987 and is managed by Haj Committee of India. The Haj House in Mumbai is located near JJ Flyover, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area.

What Is The Purpose Of The Haj House?

The Haj House serves as a key lodging and transit centre for Muslim pilgrims undertaking the Haj. The facility provides meals, administrative support including visas, passports, health screenings etc. In addition to this, it also provides orientation sessions for first-time pilgrims. Beyond pilgrimage services, the Haj House also houses offices of the HCoI and operates a Coaching and Guidance Cell that offers educational and competitive exam support for the wider Muslim community.

All you need to know about the New Kharghar Haj House:

This new Haj House marks a significant milestone in the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ efforts to enhance Haj-related infrastructure and provide better facilities for pilgrims.

During the recent inspection of the proposed site, the Secretary reviewed the layout and architectural plans for the upcoming facility and also discussed the project’s execution timeline and technical requirements with the concerned authorities.

The visit also focused on assessing connectivity, logistics, and available amenities to ensure that the new Haj House meets the needs of pilgrims effectively.

Prior to this, the Secretary also chaired a review meeting in Mumbai with officials from the HCoI, CPWD, and Maharashtra Government wherein the meeting focused on preparations for Haj 2026, including conducting a structural audit and upgrading the existing Haj House in Mumbai.

