 Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took charge of the Navi Mumbai International Airport’s (NMIA) security on Wednesday. Around 900 personnel have been deputed in the initial phase and will be expanded up to 1,800 personnel.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
CISF personnel officially take over security duties at the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport | X - @navimumairport

Airport Gears Up for Operations

NMIA is being decked up for operations after it was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on October 8. After the much anticipated inauguration, people are now eagerly waiting for the Mumbai metropolitan region’s newest airport to be operational.

Formal Induction Ceremony

The airport took a step closer to become operationally ready on Wednesday as CISF was formally inducted to take charge of providing comprehensive airport security, from access control and perimeter safety to surveillance and contingency response.

During a formal ceremony held at the airport, around 200 CISF personnel were inducted to begin round-the-clock security operations. The strength will be eventually expanded to 1,800 as operations scale up.

India’s Largest Greenfield Airport

NMIA is India’s largest greenfield airport and the first second city airport, developed at a cost of Rs19,650 crore. It is expected to significantly ease passenger load from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

