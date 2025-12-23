 'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

BJP Mumbai city unit president Ameet Satam downplayed the impact of a possible Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Despite the announcement hint by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Satam said Mumbai voters are firmly backing the BJP-led Mahayuti, predicting their victory in the January 15 polls.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: BJP leader Ameet Satam on Tuesday downplayed the possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic elections, saying the tie-up will have no impact on the poll outcome.

The BJP's Mumbai city unit president made the remarks after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that an alliance between the parties led by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would be announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Raut shared a picture of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".

Read Also
Thane: Uproar Erupts At Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Review Meeting Over Voter List...
article-image

Speaking to a regional news channel, Satam said, "There will be no impact on the outcome of the BMC elections, even if the Thackeray cousins come together and contest the polls." He claimed that the people of Mumbai have decided to vote in large numbers in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

FPJ Shorts
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
India's PE & VC Investments Up 4% In November, Touching 88% Of 2024 Levels
India's PE & VC Investments Up 4% In November, Touching 88% Of 2024 Levels
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates

"I believe Mumbaikars have made up their mind to support the BJP-led Mahayuti, and the mayor will be elected from our corporators only," Satam added.

The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Asia's largest civic body, will take place on January 15, and the results will be declared the next day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In...

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From...

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported

Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported