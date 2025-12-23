 Thane: Uproar Erupts At Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Review Meeting Over Voter List Discrepancies
A review meeting by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation ahead of civic polls turned chaotic over major voter list discrepancies. Parties flagged misplaced voter registrations forcing some citizens to travel over 10 km to vote. The Municipal Commissioner’s evasive replies drew sharp criticism, with parties demanding immediate correction and accountability to ensure electoral transparency.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Bhayandar: A review meeting organized today by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in view of the upcoming municipal elections witnessed a major uproar over significant discrepancies in the voter lists.

The meeting was attended by senior municipal officials and representatives from all political parties. During the session, serious questions were raised regarding errors in the voter rolls. A major point of contention was the displacement of voters: names of residents from the Uttan area were reportedly registered in Bhayandar, while some voters from Bhayandar found their names listed in the Mira Road area.

Concerns were expressed that this would force many citizens to travel more than 10 kilometers to cast their votes, directly impacting voter turnout and the election outcome.

When the Municipal Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar was questioned regarding this issue, he allegedly avoided giving direct answers and provided evasive responses. This led to a heated atmosphere in the hall, with office-bearers of various political parties expressing strong dissatisfaction.

A representative from one political party stated firmly, "If the administration cites political or legal reasons, they should have first corrected this grave mess in the voter list. However, no concrete improvements have been made yet. If this discrepancy affects the elections, the administration, election officials, and specifically the Municipal Commissioner will be held responsible."

This incident has raised questions about the transparency of the electoral process. All political parties are now demanding the immediate rectification of errors in the voter lists.

