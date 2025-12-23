 Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Sena-MNS Alliance Moves From Talks To Action, Workers Begin Joint Ground Work, Says MP Sanjay Raut
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Election 2026: Sena-MNS Alliance Moves From Talks To Action, Workers Begin Joint Ground Work, Says MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Sena-MNS Alliance Moves From Talks To Action, Workers Begin Joint Ground Work, Says MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has said workers have accepted the alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead of the BMC elections. He confirmed that seat sharing has been finalised in several key cities and coordination has begun at the ground level. A formal announcement by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is expected shortly.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Sena-MNS Alliance Moves From Talks To Action, Workers Begin Joint Ground Work, Says MP Sanjay Raut | File Pics

Thane, December 23: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections drawing closer, clarity appears to be emerging around the much-discussed alliance between the Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Senior Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said workers on the ground have already accepted the alliance and begun coordinating across key civic bodies.

Speaking to the media , Raut dismissed speculation of confusion within party ranks, asserting that organisational groundwork has been completed and only a formal announcement remains.

Workers are already working together

Raut said party workers in Mumbai and other municipal corporations have started working in coordination following clear instructions from the leadership. According to him, the alliance is no longer theoretical but operational at the grassroots level.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Residential Medical & Engineering Coaching For Tribal Students
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Free Residential Medical & Engineering Coaching For Tribal Students
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence
India's PE & VC Investments Up 4% In November, Touching 88% Of 2024 Levels
India's PE & VC Investments Up 4% In November, Touching 88% Of 2024 Levels

“There is no confusion regarding the MNS and Shiv Sena alliance. Workers have accepted it and instructions have been given. The alliance has been formed,” Raut said, adding that discussions have moved beyond preliminary talks.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Form Filing Begins Today, Process To Run Till December 30
article-image

Seat sharing talks concluded in key cities

Providing details of the negotiations, Raut said the final meeting on seat sharing was held late on Sunday night. He confirmed that discussions have been completed in Nashik, while seat sharing has already been finalised in Pune, Thane, Mira Bhayandar and Kalyan Dombivli.

The clarity on constituencies is expected to help both parties shift focus towards campaigning and consolidating support ahead of the high stakes civic polls.

Awaiting joint announcement by Thackeray cousins

Raut indicated that the next step is a joint public announcement by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, a move that could carry strong symbolic value in Maharashtra politics.

“Raj and Uddhav need to come together and make the announcement. It will be decided today or tomorrow,” he said, adding that he would be speaking to both leaders shortly to finalise remaining details.

High stakes battle for Mumbai civic body

The coming together of the Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is being closely watched, particularly in Mumbai, where Marathi identity and civic governance are expected to dominate the electoral narrative.

With alliances crystallising and campaign machinery already in motion, political observers say the BMC election battle is entering a decisive phase.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Thane: Court Acquits Man In Stepmother's Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In...

Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Consider Solo Run In Thane As Allies Exclude It From...

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

'Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Won't Impact BMC Poll Outcome,' Says BJP Leader Ameet Satam

Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported

Thane: Large Tree Falls On Parked Vehicles In Shastri Nagar; No Injuries Reported