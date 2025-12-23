Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Sena-MNS Alliance Moves From Talks To Action, Workers Begin Joint Ground Work, Says MP Sanjay Raut | File Pics

Thane, December 23: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections drawing closer, clarity appears to be emerging around the much-discussed alliance between the Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Senior Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said workers on the ground have already accepted the alliance and begun coordinating across key civic bodies.

Speaking to the media , Raut dismissed speculation of confusion within party ranks, asserting that organisational groundwork has been completed and only a formal announcement remains.

Thane, Maharashtra | On alliance ahead of the BMC elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The workers have accepted the alliance. There is no confusion regarding the MNS and Shiv Sena alliance. Workers in Mumbai and other municipalities have started working together;… pic.twitter.com/YZM8TUCWhY — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

Workers are already working together

Raut said party workers in Mumbai and other municipal corporations have started working in coordination following clear instructions from the leadership. According to him, the alliance is no longer theoretical but operational at the grassroots level.

“There is no confusion regarding the MNS and Shiv Sena alliance. Workers have accepted it and instructions have been given. The alliance has been formed,” Raut said, adding that discussions have moved beyond preliminary talks.

Seat sharing talks concluded in key cities

Providing details of the negotiations, Raut said the final meeting on seat sharing was held late on Sunday night. He confirmed that discussions have been completed in Nashik, while seat sharing has already been finalised in Pune, Thane, Mira Bhayandar and Kalyan Dombivli.

The clarity on constituencies is expected to help both parties shift focus towards campaigning and consolidating support ahead of the high stakes civic polls.

Awaiting joint announcement by Thackeray cousins

Raut indicated that the next step is a joint public announcement by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, a move that could carry strong symbolic value in Maharashtra politics.

“Raj and Uddhav need to come together and make the announcement. It will be decided today or tomorrow,” he said, adding that he would be speaking to both leaders shortly to finalise remaining details.

High stakes battle for Mumbai civic body

The coming together of the Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is being closely watched, particularly in Mumbai, where Marathi identity and civic governance are expected to dominate the electoral narrative.

With alliances crystallising and campaign machinery already in motion, political observers say the BMC election battle is entering a decisive phase.