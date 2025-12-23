Mumbai Civic Health Recruitment: BMC Scraps Medical Officer Of Health Hiring Process After Doctors Raise Objections

BMC cancels Medical Officer of Health recruitment process following objections raised by medical officers | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled the recruitment process for vacant posts of Medical Health Officers (MOH) following objections raised by a section of medical officers. The decision comes after an examination conducted in October 2025, based on which a merit list and a waiting list had already been prepared.

Objections Raised By Medical Officers Prompt Review

According to an official communication, the civic body received written representations and objection letters from some medical officers on October 13, 2025, raising concerns over aspects of the examination process.

Although a few officers had also submitted appreciation letters on November 20, the objections prompted the civic administration to review the recruitment exercise.

Fresh Notification And Re-Examination Announced

Acting on the matter, the Additional Municipal Commissioner directed the cancellation of the entire examination process. The BMC has clarified that a fresh notification will be issued and a re-examination conducted to fill the vacant MOH posts. An email communicating the decision has been sent to all candidates by the Public Health Department.

Candidates Left In Uncertainty After Cancellation

The cancellation has caused uncertainty among candidates who had cleared the examination and were awaiting appointment letters. However, the civic body has maintained that the decision was taken to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Doctors’ Association Had Sought Early Appointments

Earlier, on November 18, the Mumbai Municipal Officers and Doctors Association (MMODA) had written to the civic administration urging it to expedite the recruitment and issue appointment letters.

In its letter, the association stated that despite one month having passed since the declaration of results, qualified medical officers had not been appointed.

Confusion Within Health Department Alleged

“In this regard, various contradictory discussions are reportedly taking place within the Health Department. This has led to confusion and uncertainty among medical officers,” said Ashok Shejule, Founder President of MMODA.

Significance Of MOH Post Highlighted By Activists

Meanwhile, a health activist highlighted the significance of the MOH post, stating that every BMC ward has a Medical Officer of Health, a position considered highly influential.

“The MOH oversees licensing and regulatory work related to eateries, nursing homes and other establishments. Traditionally, BMC medical officers were promoted to this post through interviews,” the activist said.

Alleged Changes In Exam Pattern Triggered Objections

According to activists, the civic body had initially announced that the recruitment would be conducted through an online examination but later shifted to an offline format at the last moment.

“The examination, reportedly scheduled for 11 am, was reportedly conducted in the afternoon. After the results were declared, claims emerged that candidates holding a degree in Preventive and Social Medicine (PSM) would be awarded additional marks. These changes led to objections from other doctors,” the activist alleged.

