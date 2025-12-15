 Mumbai Civic Health Lapse: Congress Leader Arif Naseem Khan’s Surprise Visit Forces BMC To Fix Defunct Blood Dissolving Machine At Rajawadi Hospital | VIDEO
Mumbai Civic Health Lapse: Congress Leader Arif Naseem Khan’s Surprise Visit Forces BMC To Fix Defunct Blood Dissolving Machine At Rajawadi Hospital | VIDEO

A surprise inspection by senior Congress leader Arif (Naseem) Khan at Rajawadi Hospital has compelled the BMC to promise repairs to a long-defunct blood dissolving machine within eight days, following allegations of medical negligence and patient hardship.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Arif Naseem Khan inspects Rajawadi Hospital as civic officials assure revival of a critical blood dissolving machine after months of delay | X - @naseemkhaninc

Mumbai, Dec 15: A surprise inspection by former Guardian Minister and senior Congress leader Arif (Naseem) Khan has forced civic authorities to assure immediate action on the long-defunct Blood Dissolving Machine at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar (East).

Following Khan’s intervention, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assured that the life-saving machine would be made operational within eight days, after months of inaction that severely impacted emergency care and put patients’ lives at risk.

Life-Saving Machine Non-Functional For Months

The Blood Dissolving Machine, crucial for treating critical and emergency cases, has remained non-functional for several months, resulting in dangerous delays in treatment.

Patients and their relatives have repeatedly complained that the absence of this vital facility has caused immense suffering, with pregnant women and emergency patients bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Hospital Load And Limited Critical Care Capacity

Rajawadi Hospital handles approximately 2,500 to 3,000 OPD patients daily, with around 125 admissions in the In-Patient Department (IPD). It has a total of 596 beds, with only 11 ICU beds, 20 NICU beds, 10 trauma beds, and six dialysis stations.

Patients Allege Outsourced Diagnostics And Extra Costs

During his visit, Khan directly interacted with patients and their families, uncovering alarming conditions within the hospital. Several relatives alleged that diagnostic services such as CT scans and MRI have been outsourced under the PPP model, forcing patients to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for tests that should be available free of cost in a municipal hospital.

Complaints were also raised that patients are frequently compelled to purchase medicines from outside, increasing the financial burden on already distressed families.

Warning Over Negligence At Key Blood Processing Centre

Khan held a detailed and stern discussion with Dr Bharti Rajuwala, Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, stressing that Rajawadi houses the only Blood Processing Centre in North-East Mumbai.

He warned that negligence in maintaining such critical infrastructure is unacceptable and that patients’ lives cannot be compromised due to administrative apathy.

BMC Assures Repairs After Senior-Level Intervention

Escalating the issue, Naseem Khan also spoke telephonically with BMC Chief Health Officer Dr Chandrakant Pawar, demanding urgent intervention.

Responding to the pressure, Dr Rajuwala assured that the Blood Dissolving Machine would be repaired and made functional within eight days, and further stated that all medical tests and medicines would be provided free of cost within the hospital itself.

Also Watch:

article-image

The visit was attended by a large number of Congress party workers, patients’ relatives, and representatives of various social organisations.

