Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned In Bhandup's BMC Toilet, Admitted To Rajawadi Hospital

Newborn baby girl rescued from abandoned BMC toilet in Bhandup, admitted to Rajawadi Hospital | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has caused an uproar in the Bhandup area of Mumbai, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the women's section of a public BMC toilet on the night of September 28. The Bhandup Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and admitted the infant to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Discovery of the Baby

According to the police, Constable Dattatray Ramchandra Tarude, 38, who was on duty with the preliminary inquiry team at the police station, received a phone call around 8:15 p.m. from a local resident named Gopal Patel. Patel informed the police that a newborn baby girl had been discovered in a public toilet at Shivshakti Chawl, Tulshatpada, Bhandup West.

Rescue Operation

Shortly after the call, Gopal Patel, along with Ajay Pawar and Sonali Tawde, brought the infant to the Bhandup Police Station. They reported that Sangita Pawar had spotted the baby inside the women’s western-style (commode) toilet, lying face down with her legs up.

The baby, identified as female and with the umbilical cord still attached, appeared to be just a day old. She had sustained a head injury, prompting police to take swift action. With the help of the Nirbhaya Squad, the newborn was rushed to Sushma Swaraj Government Hospital in Bhandup West, and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further medical care.

FIR and Investigation

The Bhandup police have registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abandonment of a newborn child in a public place.

Officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage and conducting further investigations in the area to identify and apprehend the individual(s) responsible for the act.

