 Mumbai Civic Health Row: Labour Commissioner Summons Bandra's Bhabha Hospital MS Over 16-Hour Shifts For Lab Technicians
Lab technicians at BMC-run Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, are allegedly being made to work continuous 16-hour shifts, prompting a Labour Commissioner notice. The hospital’s Medical Superintendent has been summoned amid concerns over labour norms, staff welfare and patient safety.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Bandra faces scrutiny after allegations that laboratory technicians are being made to work continuous 16-hour shifts | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: The duty roster of laboratory technicians at BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Bandra has come under scrutiny following allegations of excessively long working hours. It is alleged that technicians are being made to work continuously for 16 hours, prompting the Labour Commissioner’s office to summon the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS).

Complaint Filed Over Continuous 16-Hour Duty System

Advocate Tushar Bhosale has filed a complaint with the Labour Commissioner, stating that lab technicians at Bhabha Hospital are assigned regular duty from 8 am to 4 pm, followed by an additional continuous shift from 4 pm to 8 am the next day. Despite being against prescribed labour norms, this system has reportedly been in place for a long time.

Patient Safety And Staff Welfare Concerns Raised

The complaint further alleges that during night duty, most technicians fall asleep after 11 pm and resume work in the morning to test emergency samples, raising concerns over patient safety and staff welfare.

Issue Limited To Few Municipal Hospitals

Bhosale pointed out that such an extended duty system exists only in three to four laboratories across municipal hospitals, while technicians elsewhere are not subjected to such long hours.

Based on the complaint, the Labour Commissioner’s office has issued a notice and directed the hospital’s Medical Superintendent to appear before it on December 24.

Mumbai: Around 250 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In CT MRI Unit At Bhatia Hospital In Grant Road,...
article-image

Hospital Responds To Labour Commissioner’s Notice

When Free Press Journal contacted Dr Vinod Khade, Medical Superintendent of Bhabha Hospital, he confirmed that the hospital had received a letter regarding the matter and that a representative from the concerned department would attend the meeting.

