Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Kandivali Scrap Dealer In 2013 Gas Cylinder Fire Case; Sentences Him To 1-Year Jail For Negligence

Mumbai, Dec 23: A sessions court has convicted a Kandivali-based scrap dealer for negligence in a gas cylinder fire incident that occurred in March 2013, killing four people and injuring several others. The accused has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment.

Incident Occurred During Illegal Gas Release Operation

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 7, 2013, around 6 pm, when the scrap dealer, Bablu Paswan, was emptying LPG gas cylinders with the help of two others in an open drainage near Friends Shejar Committee Chawl in Kandivali (East).

Eyewitness Account Reveals How Fire Was Triggered

The complainant, Salim Shaikh, a resident of Jan Ekta Welfare Society, Kandivali (West), told the court that he was chatting with his friends Nadim Khan, Amar Khan and Jitesh Ganjawadia near the chawl, while children were playing around the drainage.

During this time, one of the persons assisting Paswan allegedly threw a lit cigarette into the drainage where gas was being released, triggering a massive fire.

Children And Residents Suffered Severe Burn Injuries

Two minor boys and 10 to 12 others, including Shaikh’s friends, suffered severe burn injuries. Locals attempted to rescue the children by wrapping clothes around them. The injured were taken to Shivam Hospital in Charkop, Chavan Hospital, Bhagwati Hospital and Oscar Hospital. A case was later registered at Kandivali police station.

Five Victims Succumbed To Burn Injuries

Five victims — Preeti Yadav, Mohammed Afzal Shaikh, Sharatunisa Khan, Sofiya Khatoon and Mohammad Havaldar — succumbed to their burn injuries. Several others, including Nadim Khan, Jeetu Budhahandi, Aman Khan, Amir Khan, Sarliya Havildar and Jitesh Bhojawariya, survived with injuries.

Court Acquits Co-Accused, Holds Scrap Dealer Guilty

Police had also booked Abdul Sidhique Jabbar Khan, who was allegedly smoking and threw the cigarette that sparked the fire. However, the court acquitted Khan and held Paswan guilty.

Court Cites Gross Negligence And Safety Violations

While convicting Paswan, the court observed that he acted negligently by releasing gas from LPG cylinders in a residential area despite knowing that residual gas could cause an explosion.

The court noted that safety procedures require combustible gas cylinders to be emptied under controlled conditions in open or safe areas, which Paswan failed to follow.

